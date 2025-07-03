Archive photos raise a glass to Leeds pub culture in early 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

These archive photos raise a glass to Leeds pub culture in early 1990s.

They provide an intriguing snapshot of the boozers which served up a warm welcome and a drink of your choice. All the photos featured in the gallery were taken during 1991 during a decade which proved to be a boom time for pubs across the city. The True Briton, The Skinners Arms, Smiths Arms, Three Horse Shoes, Tommy Wass, King’s Arms are just a few of the 22 featured. They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of drinkers many of which were found propping up the bar back in the day. READ MORE: Dry Dock - The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Three Legs on The Headrow pictured in October 1991.

1. Leeds city centre

The Three Legs on The Headrow pictured in October 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Ship Inn off Briggate pictured in January 1991.

2. Leeds city centre

The Ship Inn off Briggate pictured in January 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

Wellesley Hotel on Wellington Street in May 1991.

3. Leeds city centre

Wellesley Hotel on Wellington Street in May 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Queen on Burley Road pictured in April 1991.

4. Burley

The Queen on Burley Road pictured in April 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Tommy Wass in October 1991.

5. Beeston

The Tommy Wass in October 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Black Horse in March 1991.

6. Mabgate

The Black Horse in March 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

