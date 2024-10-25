Amazing photos take you back to Leeds in 1902

1. Leeds city centre
Briggate with trams and a variety of horse drawn vehicles. Just out of view to the right is the junction with Duncan Street. The shops in view include J.W.Bean and Son, bookseller at number 149, with signs in the window stating 'selling off' and 'under notice to quit'. Moving along Briggate, A. McConnell, wine and spirit merchants, are next to Beans, then Maypole Dairy Co. and Lockhart's tea rooms beyond that. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
2. Rothwell
John Brown's sweet and tobacco shop decorated for the coronation of Edward VII. This photograph was taken or collected by E.R. Manley, former Headmaster for the Rothwell Grammar School and also local Councillor for the Rothwell Urban District. Pictured in August 1902. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
A view of a yard showing the rear of Leopard Hotel on Briggate in October 1902. The building was demolished when new street ( Albion Place ) was created. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Knostrop
Knostrop sewage works during construction work to install a new boiler. Several workmen and an official can be seen. Pictured in April 1902. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Wheat Sheaf Yard in March 1902. On the right is Thomas Clowes, stereotyper's premises and the remainder of the yard is surrounded by empty, derelict buildings, predominantly 2-storey and brick-built. Towards the rear is an advertisement for Linsley Brother Gun and Rifle manufacturers. On the left of the photo is a cart with four wheel and on the right is an older man in an overcoat and cap. He is sweeping using a large brush. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Wheat Sheaf Yard in March 1902. In the foreground is the premises of Thomas Clowes Stereotypers and Electrotypers, although this is now empty. The yard is surrounded by 2-storey brick-built buildings, most of which are derelict. Some are possibly being used for stabling as there are hay bales and horse droppings in the picture. On the right of the picture is a cart. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
