24 A-level results day photos from Leeds, Wakefield and Harrogate schools in the 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:01 BST

It’s the month when the waiting and worry finally comes to an end.

Destiny was placed in the hands of thousands of A-level students at schools around Leeds and beyond when that piece of paper was handed over. And your YEP has been on hand to capture the joy, relief, elation and sometimes disappointment. These celebrate the triumphs and tragedy of results days through the 1990s. Are you featured in our gallery of memories?

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield with his A-level results in August 1999.

1. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield with his A-level results in August 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Beeston's Angie Alderson celebrates with son Oliver after passing three A-levels in August 1999.

2. Beeston

Beeston's Angie Alderson celebrates with son Oliver after passing three A-levels in August 1999. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Joanna Hartley was celebrating five grade As and entry to Oxford University outside her school Corpus Christi on Halton Moor. She became the first student to attend Oxford from the school.

3. Corpus Christi

Joanna Hartley was celebrating five grade As and entry to Oxford University outside her school Corpus Christi on Halton Moor. She became the first student to attend Oxford from the school. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Lawnswood School students Mayada Younis, left, and Ajit Sigh Rai are both delighted after opening their A-level results in August 1997.

4. Lawnswood School

Lawnswood School students Mayada Younis, left, and Ajit Sigh Rai are both delighted after opening their A-level results in August 1997. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Anna Store (right) congratulates Anita Solanki who achieved three grade A's in her A-level exam results in August 1997. The pair studied at Lawnswood School.

5. Lawnswood School

Anna Store (right) congratulates Anita Solanki who achieved three grade A's in her A-level exam results in August 1997. The pair studied at Lawnswood School. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Students celebrate in August 1999. Pictured, from left, are Melanie Maddison, Hannah Roberts and Samantha Kell.

6. Garforth Community College

Students celebrate in August 1999. Pictured, from left, are Melanie Maddison, Hannah Roberts and Samantha Kell. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

