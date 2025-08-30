6 . Children buying cigarettes and alcohol for their parents

It was illegal to sell cigarettes to under-16s or alcohol to under-18s during the 70s, but that didn't stop many children from buying them for their parents. Many people who grew up back then remember being sent to the nearest corner store, sometimes with a note from their mum or dad, to buy a pack of cigarettes or some beer. It's little wonder then that so many children used to smoke. The minimum age for buying cigarettes has since been lifted, and the crackdown on selling to minors means that few vendors would take the risk these days. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard