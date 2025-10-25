These unmistakable sights and sounds were everywhere in the 70s

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They could once be seen and heard everywhere

But they have largely disappeared from modern life

How many of these sights and sounds of the 70s do you remember?

We’ve come a long way since the 70s, but some people who grew up then would give anything to go back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a decade often associated with bell-bottoms, platform shoes and avocado green bathrooms.

But there was much more to fashion in an era which gave birth to the DIY punk movement.

Below are some of the sights and sounds of the 70s that you’ll probably only remember if you grew up back then.

Witch’s hats

Youngsters on a witch's hat, which was a common sight in playgrounds during the 70s | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Playgrounds in the 70s were not for the faint-hearted.

There were metal slides capable of causing third-degree burns, monkey bars from which you dangled high above the concrete and, who could forget, the once-ubiquitous witch’s hats, to which you clung for dear life as they spun at a furious speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrapes and cuts were common, and broken bones were not unusual, but some people would argue that only made the new generation more resilient.

Space Hoppers bouncing down the streets

Space Hoppers were everywhere during the 70s | Getty Images

Space Hoppers bounced their way onto the shelves of UK shops in 1968, but it was in the 70s that they really took off.

They were one of the must-have toys of the time, bringing joy to a generation of children and their parents.

The classic design, with its cartoon animal face and rubber horns to grip onto has become one of the most iconic sights of the 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Space Invaders theme tune

Space Invaders had a simple but hugely effective theme tune, which wormed its way into the heads of video game players everywhere | Getty Images

It was one of the most popular video games of the late 70s, which boasted a simple but effective theme tune, etched into the memory of its many players.

The repeating four-note theme tune, which increased in frequency as the alien hordes got closer and faster, made the game even more addictive.

Crackle of vinyl

The distinctive crackle you get with vinyl records is a sound many listeners have come to love | United Archives via Getty Images

Cassettes started to become popular in the 70s, but vinyl still ruled back then.

The distinctive crackle you heard when you put a record on the turntable is one that many people who grew up listening to music back then have come to love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rattle of milk bottles

Most people still had their milk delivered in the 70s | Getty Images

The rattle of pints being left on your doorstep, accompanied by the hum of the milk float, was as familiar an early morning sound in the 70s as the dawn chorus of birds.

Back then, most people had their milk delivered, rather than buying it from the supermarket, and it came in glass bottles rather than plastic.

Screech of chalk on blackboards

The smell of chalk hung in the air of the typical classroom in the 70s, when blackboards were ubiquitous. They have since been usurped by whiteboards, and, more recently, digital screens and tablets. | Getty Images

Was there any sound worse than the screech of chalk on the blackboard?

Anyone who went to school in the 70s will be familiar with the ear-splitting noise, and with the chalk dust that hung in the air in most classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clatter of typewriters

The clatter of typewriters was a familiar sound in offices around the UK during the 70s | Getty Images

Before computers became commonplace in offices, the typewriter was king.

The click-clack of the keys would echo around the room as typists worked away furiously.

Mountains of rubbish on the streets

Rubbish on the streets during the winter of discontent in February 1979, as refuse collectors were among many workers going on strike | Getty Images

This was a sight common around the UK during the so-called ‘winter of discontent’ in 1978/79.

It was a time of widespread strikes, exacerbated by one of the coldest winters in recent memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strikes affected people in many ways, but one of the most obvious was the piles of bin bags which kept growing as the rubbish went uncollected.

Snow on the TV

Back in the days of analogue TV, we were used to the sight and sound of static on our screens, also known as ‘noise’ or ‘snow’.

The random black and white pixels on the TV screen, and the fuzzy sound, akin to someone blowing into your ear, were caused by electromagnetic interference picked up when your set wasn’t tuned properly.