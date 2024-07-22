41 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1972

1 . Leeds city centre

Inner Ring Road, on the footbridge near St. George's Church, looking towards the International Pool on Westgate, centre background. On the right is John Barran & Sons Ltd. clothing factory in Chorley Lane. The factory in the background, left is Bainbro House which housed the clothing manufacturing firm of Raper & Bainbridge Ltd. in Park Lane. Pictured in the spring of 1972. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net