41 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1972

These engaging photos celebrate a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1970s.

They rewind the clock back to 1972 and showcase landmarks as well as stories making the news around the city during the 12 months.. The photo memories include the ciy centre as well as the suburbs with Pudsey, Meanwood, Chapeltown and Woodhouse all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Inner Ring Road, on the footbridge near St. George's Church, looking towards the International Pool on Westgate, centre background. On the right is John Barran & Sons Ltd. clothing factory in Chorley Lane. The factory in the background, left is Bainbro House which housed the clothing manufacturing firm of Raper & Bainbridge Ltd. in Park Lane. Pictured in the spring of 1972.

Inner Ring Road, on the footbridge near St. George's Church, looking towards the International Pool on Westgate, centre background. On the right is John Barran & Sons Ltd. clothing factory in Chorley Lane. The factory in the background, left is Bainbro House which housed the clothing manufacturing firm of Raper & Bainbridge Ltd. in Park Lane. Pictured in the spring of 1972. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Recognise here? This is the Kwik snack bar at Woolworths.

Recognise here? This is the Kwik snack bar at Woolworths. | YPN Photo: YPN

Is this the Leeds you remember? PIC: YPN

Is this the Leeds you remember? PIC: YPN | YPN Photo: YPN

Passengers wait hopefully for trains at Leeds City Station.

Passengers wait hopefully for trains at Leeds City Station. | YPN Photo: YPN

Miners picketing outside Skelton Power Station in January 1972.

Miners picketing outside Skelton Power Station in January 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

A member of the Rotal Marines Motor-cycle Display Team performs a spectacular leap over 14 men and a mini car at Leeds Gala in August 1972.

A member of the Rotal Marines Motor-cycle Display Team performs a spectacular leap over 14 men and a mini car at Leeds Gala in August 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

