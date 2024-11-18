39 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1989

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

These fabulous photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1980s.

This collection of memories turns back the clock to 1989, a year which featured the end of an era for a much-loved fish and chip restaurant in the city centre. Youngman’s served up its last meal after 100 years of taking orders at its base on Queen Victoria Street off Briggate. It was also a 12 months which saw work start on a conversion scheme at the Corn Exchange to accommodate between 30 and 40 units including shops, restaurants, bars and a heritage museum. Enjoy these photos from the year which also includes memories from around the city suburb’s with Burley, Hunslet, Pudsey and Roundday Park in focus. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

February 1989 and some of the staff at Youngman's serve up one of the last meals in the restaurant. Pictured, from left, are Alice Brookes, Vivienne Bowers, Anne Sissons, Audrey Smith and Sandra Jubb. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Leeds city centre

The landlord of Whitelocks, Fred Cliffe (right) and his wife Julia, receive the Campaign for Real Ale's regional best pub of the year award. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Armley

A friendly pet, easy to care for and with a personality all his own - Monty the 12ft python was up for sale because his owner was moving house. Alison Whitaker had been Monty's owner for almost three years. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Leeds city centre

Midwives in Leeds were protesting about pay and conditions. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Pudsey

Firefighters struggled to find water supplies as a huge blaze destroyed a Leeds factory and more than one million pounds worth of stock. The blaze broke out at Loxton lampshade manufacturers on Carlisle Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Headingley

Leeds beat Huddersfield in the White Rose Trophy final. Pictured, back row from left, are Kev Roberts, Wayne Butterfield, Phil Empson, Johnny Johnson, Si Booth, Tim Hope, John Brigland. Front ro, from left, are Paul Kelley, Mike Foster, Mark Schofield, John Milner, Paul Tasker | YPN Photo: YPN

