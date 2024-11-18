This collection of memories turns back the clock to 1989, a year which featured the end of an era for a much-loved fish and chip restaurant in the city centre. Youngman’s served up its last meal after 100 years of taking orders at its base on Queen Victoria Street off Briggate. It was also a 12 months which saw work start on a conversion scheme at the Corn Exchange to accommodate between 30 and 40 units including shops, restaurants, bars and a heritage museum. Enjoy these photos from the year which also includes memories from around the city suburb’s with Burley, Hunslet, Pudsey and Roundday Park in focus. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia