39 glitzy photos showcase the glamour of Leeds school proms

Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

It’s the glitzy school's out event which combines glamour with goodbye.

The school prom provides an opportunity for Year 11 pupils to let their hair down after a busy exam season and share fun and friendship before moving on to a new chapter in their lives. These wonderful photos from the YEP archive highlight proms to remember for a generation of students. Schools featured include Leeds West Academy, Co-op Academy Leeds, Guiseley School and Prince Henry's in Otley.

Enjoy these school prom memories.

1. Leeds school proms

| Anna Gowthorpe Photo: Anna Gowthorpe

Stepping out at the Year 11 prom held at the Holiday Inn at Tong in June 2015. Pictured, from left, are Beth Woods, Kian Goodsell, Janine Reid, organiser of the Prom, Luke Corrigan, Chloe Woods.

2. Leeds West Academy

Stepping out at the Year 11 prom held at the Holiday Inn at Tong in June 2015. Pictured, from left, are Beth Woods, Kian Goodsell, Janine Reid, organiser of the Prom, Luke Corrigan, Chloe Woods. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Magician Luke Howells with Year 11 prom guests Nathaniel Kellett and Emilie Jones in June 2015.

3. Leeds West Academy

Magician Luke Howells with Year 11 prom guests Nathaniel Kellett and Emilie Jones in June 2015. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Pictured, from left , are Willow Kilvington, Abby Lund, Kaitlin Howes.

4. Leeds West Academy

Pictured, from left , are Willow Kilvington, Abby Lund, Kaitlin Howes. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Year 11 prom guests, from left, are Megan Dargan, Millie McGrath, Tia Gibbon, back left to right, Kayleigh Wilcock, Kelsey Gibson, Hannah Goffin, Amy Stansfield.

5. Leeds West Academy

Year 11 prom guests, from left, are Megan Dargan, Millie McGrath, Tia Gibbon, back left to right, Kayleigh Wilcock, Kelsey Gibson, Hannah Goffin, Amy Stansfield. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Kylie Birdsall and Kieran Foster-Matthews enjoy the occasion.

6. Leeds West Academy

Kylie Birdsall and Kieran Foster-Matthews enjoy the occasion. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

