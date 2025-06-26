The school prom provides an opportunity for Year 11 pupils to let their hair down after a busy exam season and share fun and friendship before moving on to a new chapter in their lives. These wonderful photos from the YEP archive highlight proms to remember for a generation of students. Schools featured include Leeds West Academy, Co-op Academy Leeds, Guiseley School and Prince Henry’s in Otley. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
39 glitzy photos showcase the glamour of Leeds school proms
It’s the glitzy school's out event which combines glamour with goodbye.
