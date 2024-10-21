Trust House Forte, which owned the neighbouring Queens Hotel, wanted to turn it into an exclusive car park for its customers - but Leeds planners opposed the move. They were considering turning disused shops into hotel-style boutiques and refurbishing the whole concourse for the benefit of rail travellers. This was 1985, a year which also saw plans to close the junior pool at Leeds International Pool and Leeds United U-21 squad heading to Switzerland to begin a second defence of their international youth tournament crown. Photo memoires from the city centre are featured in this gallery as well as others from the city suburb’s including Pudsey, Middleton, Woodhouse and Roundhay Park. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia