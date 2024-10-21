35 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1985

It was the year the future of Leeds City Station’s once-magnificent north concourse was in the balance.

Trust House Forte, which owned the neighbouring Queens Hotel, wanted to turn it into an exclusive car park for its customers - but Leeds planners opposed the move. They were considering turning disused shops into hotel-style boutiques and refurbishing the whole concourse for the benefit of rail travellers. This was 1985, a year which also saw plans to close the junior pool at Leeds International Pool and Leeds United U-21 squad heading to Switzerland to begin a second defence of their international youth tournament crown. Photo memoires from the city centre are featured in this gallery as well as others from the city suburb’s including Pudsey, Middleton, Woodhouse and Roundhay Park. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

The grim sight which greeted travellers at Leeds City Station in April 1985. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Leeds city centre

Waving goodbye to rain-soaked Leeds were the West Riding Singers, on their way to represent Britain in an international choral festival in Switzerland. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Burley Road

Mothers staged a playground protest at Westfield Primary on Burley Road after they were refused permission to supervise their children's lunch breaks. Teachers were refusing to supervise meals as part of their dispute over pay. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Elland Road

Elland Road hosted a replay of the 1966 World Cup Final. Exchange pennants ahead of kick off are England and West Germany captains Bobby Moore and Uwe Seeler. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Leeds in 1985

Comic Spike Milligan was at Austicks Bookshop on The Headrow where he was signing copies of his latest book, Where have all the bullets gone? | jpimedia

6. Leeds city centre

Posters and leaflets were to be banned from Kirkgate Market under proposed new by-laws. | YPN Photo: YPN

