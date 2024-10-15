33 photos you'll only understand if you went to Cardinal Heenan High School

These photos celebrate life at the Leeds school named in honour of a Cardinal.

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School was named in honour of Cardinal John Carmel Heenan, a former Bishop of Leeds, Archbishop of Liverpool and Archbishop of Westminster. It was established in September 1978, when the two adjoining schools, Saint John Bosco RC Secondary Modern School and St Thomas Aquinas Grammar School were merged to create Cardinal Heenan High, as it was then known. The word 'Catholic' was added at a later date. It boasted 1,200 boys and girls at the time with around 150 students in the sixth form. The school moved into new premises on the same site in September 2000 and four years later achieved the status of Language College. Famous former pupils include late snooker star Paul Hunter and TV presenter Gabby Logan. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for the generations of pupils who passed through its doors. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Year 9 computer class pictured in September 2000.

Pupils play rounders in the new school gym in September 2000.

Young Scientists at Cardinal Heenan Pupils celebrated bein g crowned winners of the Key Stage 3 Prize at the Salters Chemistry Festival 2008, University of Leeds. Pictured, from left, are Amy McDermott, Grace Oliver, Sam Jones and Catherine Iles.

School Standards Minister Estelle Morris, MP visits the new school in November 2000.

Former Cardinal Heenan High School pupil Corporal Marty Quinn gives orders to pupils during a Royal Marines training session in June 2004.

Pictured is pupil Elliot Todd who won the U-15's West Yorkshire Cross Country Championships in Febuary 2008 just a few years after suffering from meningitis.

