33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1999

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 27th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 20th century.

They turn back the clock to 1999 and showcase a city looking forward to the dawn of a new millennium. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from the suburbs with Kirkstall, Wortley, Seacroft and East End Park all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Square on the Lane public house on Boar Lane pictured in September 1999.

1. Leeds city centre

Square on the Lane public house on Boar Lane pictured in September 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

This is Gordon Fitzgerald was crowned Britain's Best Bus Driver in September 1999. He was based out of First's Kirkstall Road depot.

2. Kirkstall Road

This is Gordon Fitzgerald was crowned Britain's Best Bus Driver in September 1999. He was based out of First's Kirkstall Road depot. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Does this singer-songwriter look familiar? It is Leeds songbird Corinne Bailey Rae pictured in March 1999. She was a member of all-girl group Helen with Joanne Wilson and Jennifer Pugh.

3. Leeds

Does this singer-songwriter look familiar? It is Leeds songbird Corinne Bailey Rae pictured in March 1999. She was a member of all-girl group Helen with Joanne Wilson and Jennifer Pugh. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

A Leeds taxi driver checks out the competition as Mick Thomas rides by on his rickshaw as part of the Asian Fair at the University of Leeds.

4. Woodhouse

A Leeds taxi driver checks out the competition as Mick Thomas rides by on his rickshaw as part of the Asian Fair at the University of Leeds. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Plans were unveiled to replace the old dot matrix system at Leeds City Station.

5. Leeds in 1999

Plans were unveiled to replace the old dot matrix system at Leeds City Station. Photo: James Hardisty

Eileen Dixon was retiring after 13 years as headteacher at Beechwood Primary in Seacroft.

6. Leeds in 1999

Eileen Dixon was retiring after 13 years as headteacher at Beechwood Primary in Seacroft. Photo: Justin Lloyd

