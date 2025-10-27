33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1972

These fascinating photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds and the stories making the headlines in 1972.

Police were searching for two men who attacked an 81-year- old man in his home in October 1972. Road blocks were set up in the town after the attack.

1. Morley

Police were searching for two men who attacked an 81-year- old man in his home in October 1972. Road blocks were set up in the town after the attack. | YPN Photo: YPN

The FA Cup won by Leeds United at Wembley went on public display at the YEP headquarters on Wellington Street in August 1972.

2. Leeds city centre

The FA Cup won by Leeds United at Wembley went on public display at the YEP headquarters on Wellington Street in August 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

During the past few years time has stood still for an old, ornate clock tucked away in a garage. Now its owner, William Smales, was wondering about its age and history and asks if any YEP readers could help. Pictured in April 1972.

3. Garforth

During the past few years time has stood still for an old, ornate clock tucked away in a garage. Now its owner, William Smales, was wondering about its age and history and asks if any YEP readers could help. Pictured in April 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

Members of the Middleton Railway Trust with a Peckett 1941 0.4.0 saddle tank locomotive after it had been unloaded at Middleton Broom.

4. Middleton

Members of the Middleton Railway Trust with a Peckett 1941 0.4.0 saddle tank locomotive after it had been unloaded at Middleton Broom. | YPN Photo: YPN

Max Faircliffe is photographed with his surprise retirement present in September 1972. He asked for a donkey as a gift when he retired after being brewery foreman at John Smith's Tadcaster Brewery. but when he arrived for the presentation he saw double.

5. Tadcaster

Max Faircliffe is photographed with his surprise retirement present in September 1972. He asked for a donkey as a gift when he retired after being brewery foreman at John Smith's Tadcaster Brewery. but when he arrived for the presentation he saw double. | YPN Photo: YPN

A Corporation task force cleans up a Leeds eyesore in March 1972.

6. Unknown

A Corporation task force cleans up a Leeds eyesore in March 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

