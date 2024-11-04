Developers wanted to refurbish buildings put up at the turn of the 20th century with plans to include a glass roof over Queen Victoria Street. But the scheme was held up after planners deferred the application for further discussion about the design of the proposed glass roof and other features of the scheme so the views of the Royall Fine Arts Coimmision could be sought. This was 1987, a year which the Schofields store on Lands Lane lay empty and plans to close a primary school caused uproar. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive showcase stories making the headlines during the 12 months and also feature memories from the city suburbs with Pudsey, Sheepscar, Roundhay and Chapeltown in focus. READ MORE: 25 lip-licking memories of Leeds restaurants from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia