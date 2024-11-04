32 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1987

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

It was the year plans were unveiled to put a glass roof over a major city centre shopping street.

Developers wanted to refurbish buildings put up at the turn of the 20th century with plans to include a glass roof over Queen Victoria Street. But the scheme was held up after planners deferred the application for further discussion about the design of the proposed glass roof and other features of the scheme so the views of the Royall Fine Arts Coimmision could be sought. This was 1987, a year which the Schofields store on Lands Lane lay empty and plans to close a primary school caused uproar. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive showcase stories making the headlines during the 12 months and also feature memories from the city suburbs with Pudsey, Sheepscar, Roundhay and Chapeltown in focus. READ MORE: 25 lip-licking memories of Leeds restaurants from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A model of the proposed glass roof over Queen Victoria Street.

1. Leeds city centre

A model of the proposed glass roof over Queen Victoria Street. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Primrose Hill High, which opened in 1965, had more than 600 pupils and was hailed as an example of multi-cultural education at the time was under the threat of closure. It’s gymnastics squad had even appeared on TV and its pupils were praised for their good behaviour.

2. Burmantofts

Primrose Hill High, which opened in 1965, had more than 600 pupils and was hailed as an example of multi-cultural education at the time was under the threat of closure. It’s gymnastics squad had even appeared on TV and its pupils were praised for their good behaviour. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Lands Lane aspect of Schofields old store pictured in August 1987.

3. Leeds city centre

The Lands Lane aspect of Schofields old store pictured in August 1987. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Firefighters deal with a blaze at Allerton Grange High School. It is believed to have started in a pottery kiln.

4. Moortown

Firefighters deal with a blaze at Allerton Grange High School. It is believed to have started in a pottery kiln. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Snooker star Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins was in the city to announce the winner of the Miss Leeds competition. Pictured, from left, are, winner Yvette Livesey, Wendy Sharman, and Rachel Wyatt.

5. Leeds city centre

Snooker star Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins was in the city to announce the winner of the Miss Leeds competition. Pictured, from left, are, winner Yvette Livesey, Wendy Sharman, and Rachel Wyatt. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visited Centaur Clothes on Great George Street. She is pictured with machinist Karen Pheasby.

6. Leeds city centre

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visited Centaur Clothes on Great George Street. She is pictured with machinist Karen Pheasby. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice