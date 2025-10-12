32 of the best photos take you back to Castleford at the end of the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

These captivating photos chart a year in the life of Castleford and its residents at the end of the 1990s.

They turn back the clock to 1999 and showcase the news stories making the headlines around the town It was a 12 months which saw the opening of Freeport designer village as well as plans to demolish aging housing stock and bring back bobbies on the beat. The 32 photos also include local landmarks, shops, pubs and restaurants as well as fundraising efforts by the community. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 38 of the best photos take you back to Castleford in 1996 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Jemimah Nasanga, director of the African Childrens Choir from Uganda and Kenya, watches them perform for the children of Acklam Pasture Primary School in November 1999.

1. Cas in the 1990s

Jemimah Nasanga, director of the African Childrens Choir from Uganda and Kenya, watches them perform for the children of Acklam Pasture Primary School in November 1999. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
This is hairdresser Carl Shaw pictured in September 1999 who had reached the finals of the British Hairdressing Awards in the avant garde stylist category.

2. Cas in 1999

This is hairdresser Carl Shaw pictured in September 1999 who had reached the finals of the British Hairdressing Awards in the avant garde stylist category. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a carvery here back in the day? The New Wheatsheaf at Whitwood pictured in August 1999.

3. Cas in 1999

Did you enjoy a carvery here back in the day? The New Wheatsheaf at Whitwood pictured in August 1999. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Photo Sales
Members of the London Mozart Players, Maya Magub and Lawrence Whitfield entertained children at Half Acres Junior School in March 1999 with musical stories and sparkling playing.

4. Cas in 1999

Members of the London Mozart Players, Maya Magub and Lawrence Whitfield entertained children at Half Acres Junior School in March 1999 with musical stories and sparkling playing. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Peter Butcher the owner of Mortgage Wise Financial Consultants on Stuart Street pictured in June 1999 with Lynn Spears, left, the company secretary and Julie Dixon, mortgage advisor. .

5. Cas in 1999

Peter Butcher the owner of Mortgage Wise Financial Consultants on Stuart Street pictured in June 1999 with Lynn Spears, left, the company secretary and Julie Dixon, mortgage advisor. . | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Owen Swift, managing director of Swift Joinery in the town pictured in September 1999 with Lynne Caroll design counsellor for Business Link Wakefield & District.

6. Cas in 1999

Owen Swift, managing director of Swift Joinery in the town pictured in September 1999 with Lynne Caroll design counsellor for Business Link Wakefield & District. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Castleford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice