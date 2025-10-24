31 atmospheric photos show the UK after dark, as night owls come out to play, from 1900s to 1990s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:17 BST

The nights are drawing in and, with the clocks going back, darkness will soon be descending even earlier.

For many people, the thought of winter approaching and the dark, chilly evenings in store is a depressing one.

But for others, there is something seductive about the long nights, with the landscape looking dreamy in the pale moonlight glow, and the city streets bathed in dazzling light.

This retro photo gallery is for the night owls among you, capturing after-dark scenes across the UK, from the dawn of the 20th century right up to the 1990s.

From the Blackpool illuminations to late-night swimming and the thrill of the funfair, these atmospheric photos show the nation coming alive after dark.

They capture the shift workers, putting in a hard slog while most of us are sleeping, and the lovers, enjoying romantic strolls under starry skies.

Whether you enjoy your extra hour’s sleep or it messes with your circadian rhythm, you might be interested to know the history behind daylight saving time.

A shadowy customer approaches Ken's Hot Dogs stand in Blackpool in 1955

1. Hot dog stand

A shadowy customer approaches Ken's Hot Dogs stand in Blackpool in 1955 | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
The Wall of Death motorbike show at Goose Fair, Nottingham, in 1973. Goose Fair was first mentioned in the Nottingham Borough Records of 1541, though it probably dates back much further.

2. Wall of Death

The Wall of Death motorbike show at Goose Fair, Nottingham, in 1973. Goose Fair was first mentioned in the Nottingham Borough Records of 1541, though it probably dates back much further. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: NEMPR Picture the Past

Photo Sales
Customers do some pre-Christmas late-night shopping at Holdrons department store in December 1939

3. Window shopping

Customers do some pre-Christmas late-night shopping at Holdrons department store in December 1939 | Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
A poulterer's in High Wycombe with an elaborate Christmas display in 1939

4. Poultry display

A poulterer's in High Wycombe with an elaborate Christmas display in 1939 | Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
Two young women out shopping in April 1962

5. Late-night shopping

Two young women out shopping in April 1962 | Getty Images Photo: Bert Hardy Advertising Archive

Photo Sales
A Morris Oxford outside a multi-storey car park on a rainy night in Manchester, in around 1960

6. Rainy night

A Morris Oxford outside a multi-storey car park on a rainy night in Manchester, in around 1960 | Getty Images Photo: Tony Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HistoryBlackpoolNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoost
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice