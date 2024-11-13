29 photos whisk you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

These photo memories turn back the clock to celebrate the wonder of Woodhouse during the 1990s.

This gallery showcases life in and around the LS2 during a decade in which community spirit burned bright. Local sport, schools and pubs are all in focus as well as landmarks such as Woodhouse Moor. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pictured is John Watson, licensee at The Fenton on Woodhouse Lane in May 1997.

1. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Pictured is John Watson, licensee at The Fenton on Woodhouse Lane in May 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Did you shop here back in the day? The Charing Cross Centre on Woodhouse Street pictured in June 1996.

2. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Did you shop here back in the day? The Charing Cross Centre on Woodhouse Street pictured in June 1996. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Woodhouse Moor staged a Skateorama competition in October 1997. Pictured is Tom Robinson in action.

3. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Woodhouse Moor staged a Skateorama competition in October 1997. Pictured is Tom Robinson in action. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

The pottery class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square in October 1999.

4. Woodhouse in the 1990s

The pottery class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square in October 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Glass from a bus stop covers the road of Woodhouse Lane in front of the University of Leeds after a car crashed into it in February 1999.

5. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Glass from a bus stop covers the road of Woodhouse Lane in front of the University of Leeds after a car crashed into it in February 1999. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

September 1997 and pictured at the community garden in Woodhouse are, from left, Coun Maggie Giles Hill, Coun Gerald Harper, children Philip Lally, Robert Huckerby, Michael Rothery, Stuart Monaghan and Stevie Kemp. At the back is PC Fiz Ahmed and Coun Brian Dale.

6. Woodhouse in the 1990s

September 1997 and pictured at the community garden in Woodhouse are, from left, Coun Maggie Giles Hill, Coun Gerald Harper, children Philip Lally, Robert Huckerby, Michael Rothery, Stuart Monaghan and Stevie Kemp. At the back is PC Fiz Ahmed and Coun Brian Dale. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

