29 photos whisk you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s

1. Woodhouse in the 1990s
Pictured is John Watson, licensee at The Fenton on Woodhouse Lane in May 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
2. Woodhouse in the 1990s
Did you shop here back in the day? The Charing Cross Centre on Woodhouse Street pictured in June 1996. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
3. Woodhouse in the 1990s
Woodhouse Moor staged a Skateorama competition in October 1997. Pictured is Tom Robinson in action. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Woodhouse in the 1990s
The pottery class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square in October 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Woodhouse in the 1990s
Glass from a bus stop covers the road of Woodhouse Lane in front of the University of Leeds after a car crashed into it in February 1999. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. Woodhouse in the 1990s
September 1997 and pictured at the community garden in Woodhouse are, from left, Coun Maggie Giles Hill, Coun Gerald Harper, children Philip Lally, Robert Huckerby, Michael Rothery, Stuart Monaghan and Stevie Kemp. At the back is PC Fiz Ahmed and Coun Brian Dale. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
