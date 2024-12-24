29 of the finest photos take you around Yorkshire in 1960

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:27 GMT

These evocative photos celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of the 1960s.

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1960. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Beverley and Malton through to Scarborough and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960.

1. Ribblehead Viaduct, January 1960 repairs steam train

A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Scarborough's Grand Hotel pictured in October 1960.

2. Scarborough

Scarborough's Grand Hotel pictured in October 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The miniature railway that runs between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960.

3. Scarborough

The miniature railway that runs between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Children play in the rover at Bolton Abbey in August 1960.

4. Bolton Abbey

Children play in the rover at Bolton Abbey in August 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Whitby Jet craftsman William Cox at work in his attic workshop at Boulby Bank in Whitby in September 1960.

5. Whitby

Whitby Jet craftsman William Cox at work in his attic workshop at Boulby Bank in Whitby in September 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
If you go down Allerton Bywater's Main Street and turn into Boat Street, you'll come to a dead end by the River Aire - a picturesque backwater where stands the 17-century Boat Inn, one-time calling place for Methley miners taking ferryboat trips to and from Allerton Bywater Colliery. Pop into the bar there in October 1960 and you may find 79-year-old Billy Guy and 80-year-old Walt Hepworth, both ex-miners with over 60 years' pit service, supping their pints of old and listening to old tunes played from 20in. steel records on a machine built in Saxony about the time they were born. This forerunner of the modern juke box is a Polyphone - a clockwork-powered form of musical box, housed in an ornate, penny-in-the-slot cabinet, which plucks dulcet music from a repertoire of about 20 steel discs.

6. Leeds

If you go down Allerton Bywater's Main Street and turn into Boat Street, you'll come to a dead end by the River Aire - a picturesque backwater where stands the 17-century Boat Inn, one-time calling place for Methley miners taking ferryboat trips to and from Allerton Bywater Colliery. Pop into the bar there in October 1960 and you may find 79-year-old Billy Guy and 80-year-old Walt Hepworth, both ex-miners with over 60 years' pit service, supping their pints of old and listening to old tunes played from 20in. steel records on a machine built in Saxony about the time they were born. This forerunner of the modern juke box is a Polyphone - a clockwork-powered form of musical box, housed in an ornate, penny-in-the-slot cabinet, which plucks dulcet music from a repertoire of about 20 steel discs. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireWest YorkshireEast YorkshireNorth Yorkshire
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice