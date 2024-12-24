1. Ribblehead Viaduct, January 1960
repairs
steam train
A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Scarborough
Scarborough's Grand Hotel pictured in October 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Scarborough
The miniature railway that runs between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Bolton Abbey
Children play in the rover at Bolton Abbey in August 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Whitby
Whitby Jet craftsman William Cox at work in his attic workshop at Boulby Bank in Whitby in September 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds
If you go down Allerton Bywater's Main Street and turn into Boat Street, you'll come to a dead end by the River Aire - a picturesque backwater where stands the 17-century Boat Inn, one-time calling place for Methley miners taking ferryboat trips to and from Allerton Bywater Colliery. Pop into the bar there in October 1960 and you may find 79-year-old Billy Guy and 80-year-old Walt Hepworth, both ex-miners with over 60 years' pit service, supping their pints of old and listening to old tunes played from 20in. steel records on a machine built in Saxony about the time they were born. This forerunner of the modern juke box is a Polyphone - a clockwork-powered form of musical box, housed in an ornate, penny-in-the-slot cabinet, which plucks dulcet music from a repertoire of about 20 steel discs. | YPN Photo: YPN
