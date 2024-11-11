1988 is the focus of this gallery of memories, a year which featured the veil being lifted on a pint-size forerunner to the controversial giant brick statue destined to grace a patch of the city’s wasteland. Holbeck's Brick Man, a 120ft tall colossus to be built out of 120,000 bricks at a cost of £600,000, had caused a storm of protest. But objectors were being given the chance of coming face to face with the statue, which would stand at the Holbeck Triangle if planning permission was granted. It was also a 12 months which saw a community take to the streets to protest over plans to route a supertram through their suburb and beyond. Enjoy these 28 photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, documenting a year to remember. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia