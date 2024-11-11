28 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1988

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1980s.

1988 is the focus of this gallery of memories, a year which featured the veil being lifted on a pint-size forerunner to the controversial giant brick statue destined to grace a patch of the city’s wasteland. Holbeck's Brick Man, a 120ft tall colossus to be built out of 120,000 bricks at a cost of £600,000, had caused a storm of protest. But objectors were being given the chance of coming face to face with the statue, which would stand at the Holbeck Triangle if planning permission was granted. It was also a 12 months which saw a community take to the streets to protest over plans to route a supertram through their suburb and beyond. Enjoy these 28 photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, documenting a year to remember. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds Bridge in October 1988.

1. Leeds city centre

Leeds Bridge in October 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN

Fashion began with the letter S, as in Schofields, which claimed to offer the finest skincare and perfumery from the Christian Dior collection

2. Leeds city centre

Fashion began with the letter S, as in Schofields, which claimed to offer the finest skincare and perfumery from the Christian Dior collection | YPN Photo: YPN

Fire crews battled to control a blaze at a Leeds clothing warehouse on Roseville Road.

3. Sheepscar

Fire crews battled to control a blaze at a Leeds clothing warehouse on Roseville Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

October 1988 and more than 250 people from Colton and Temple Gate marched a two mile route in protest at plans to run a supertram past their homes. Parents fearful that the tram - part of West Yorkshire Passengers Authority's proposals for a £38 million system in east Leeds - would bring danger, walked with their children along the line of the oroposed track from the top of Halton Hill to Colton roundabout.

4. Colton

October 1988 and more than 250 people from Colton and Temple Gate marched a two mile route in protest at plans to run a supertram past their homes. Parents fearful that the tram - part of West Yorkshire Passengers Authority's proposals for a £38 million system in east Leeds - would bring danger, walked with their children along the line of the oroposed track from the top of Halton Hill to Colton roundabout. | YPN Photo: YPN

Holbeck's Brick Man, a 120ft tall colossus to be built of out of 120,000 bricks at a cost of £600,000 had caused a storm of protest. At Leeds Art Gallery a man-sized replica of the giant was on show as part of an exhibition in October 1988.

5. Leeds city centre

Holbeck's Brick Man, a 120ft tall colossus to be built of out of 120,000 bricks at a cost of £600,000 had caused a storm of protest. At Leeds Art Gallery a man-sized replica of the giant was on show as part of an exhibition in October 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN

Inside County Arcade.

6. Leeds city centre

Inside County Arcade. | YPN Photo: YPN

