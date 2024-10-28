26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1986

This newly-named pub - Duchess of York on Vicar Lane - had found itself in the middle of a row in the 1980s. It was originally called the Robin Hood, then renamed the Marquee to match a new look. For legal reasons it had to be changed... and became The Pub with No Name. Brewery John Smith’s then ruled it should be changed to The Town Crier but landlord Mike Longbottom was adamant that the No Name should stay. A compromise was reached and in August 1986 workmen put up a new green and gold sign giving the pub its new name. Mr Longbottom said at the time: “We had to ask Buckingham Palace first. The brewery rang the Lord Chamberlain’s office and they said the name would e all right as long as we did not depict the Duchess of York.” This talking point is one of 26 photo memories from 1986 charting a year in the life of the city and its residents. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia