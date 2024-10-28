26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1986

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

It was the year glasses were raised in a royal toast and a bitter row ended in smiles... by permission of Buckingham Palace.

This newly-named pub - Duchess of York on Vicar Lane - had found itself in the middle of a row in the 1980s. It was originally called the Robin Hood, then renamed the Marquee to match a new look. For legal reasons it had to be changed... and became The Pub with No Name. Brewery John Smith’s then ruled it should be changed to The Town Crier but landlord Mike Longbottom was adamant that the No Name should stay. A compromise was reached and in August 1986 workmen put up a new green and gold sign giving the pub its new name. Mr Longbottom said at the time: “We had to ask Buckingham Palace first. The brewery rang the Lord Chamberlain’s office and they said the name would e all right as long as we did not depict the Duchess of York.” This talking point is one of 26 photo memories from 1986 charting a year in the life of the city and its residents. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Chris Fawdington, left, tenanted sales manager of John Smith's Tadcaster brewery and Mike Longbottom, landlord of the newly-named The Duchess of York pub on Vicar Lane in August 1986.

1. Leeds city centre

Chris Fawdington, left, tenanted sales manager of John Smith's Tadcaster brewery and Mike Longbottom, landlord of the newly-named The Duchess of York pub on Vicar Lane in August 1986. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Shoppers came to a standstill in June 1986 as a group of waiters showed their racing skills. The first ever Leeds waiters' race, a curtain raiser to the Lord Mayor's Parade was stated by Miss Leeds Metro '86 Julie Garnett.

2. Leeds city centre

Shoppers came to a standstill in June 1986 as a group of waiters showed their racing skills. The first ever Leeds waiters' race, a curtain raiser to the Lord Mayor's Parade was stated by Miss Leeds Metro '86 Julie Garnett. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
October 1986 and Roly Poly dance group member Mo Mighty Atom is helped on a new Micro Rider bus in Dortmund Square by drivers Harry Harrison and Selina Jenkinson.

3. Leeds city centre

October 1986 and Roly Poly dance group member Mo Mighty Atom is helped on a new Micro Rider bus in Dortmund Square by drivers Harry Harrison and Selina Jenkinson. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
August 1986. View of a roadside site in Leeds used by gypsies and travellers. There was no piped water supply so water was brought in churns from sympathetic households.

4. Leeds

August 1986. View of a roadside site in Leeds used by gypsies and travellers. There was no piped water supply so water was brought in churns from sympathetic households. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
April 1986 and Vera Watson laughs with delight as she unveils a plaque - her gift to the community - which gives details of the historic Bar Tollhouse. Miss Watson retired as clerk to Scarcroft council in 1983 after 27 years.

5. Scarcroft

April 1986 and Vera Watson laughs with delight as she unveils a plaque - her gift to the community - which gives details of the historic Bar Tollhouse. Miss Watson retired as clerk to Scarcroft council in 1983 after 27 years. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Brian Kershaw, curator of engineering from Leeds Museums and Galleries, working on a mill engine at Armley Mills in October 1986.. It had opened as Leeds Industrial Museum in 1982.

6. Armley

Brian Kershaw, curator of engineering from Leeds Museums and Galleries, working on a mill engine at Armley Mills in October 1986.. It had opened as Leeds Industrial Museum in 1982. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsVicar LanePubs
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice