Published 30th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds and its residents in the mid 1990s.

1995 proved to be year of smiles and surprises. The Bond Street Shopping Centre with its Space Age design, plush interior and moving walkways helped modernise the city centre shopping experience while Leeds United made an eyebrow raising marquee signing. These photos, powered by the YEP archive, also showcase life around the suburbs with Wetherby, Middleton and other areas all in focus.

Inside the Bond Street Centre in September 1995.

1. Leeds city centre

Do you remember newspaper vendor Brian Keighley? He was told to move from his site on Kirkgate in September 1995 to make way for the refurbishment of the old Scotsman pub.

2. Leeds city centre

Bardsey in November 1995. Back: Andy Newell, Chris Mills, Steve Rigg, John Comiskey, Paul Jobson, Murrey Lumsden, Andy Combe. Front: Rich Cooney, Chris Gardiner, Peter Glossop, Mick Furlong, Marek Krzyworaczka.

3. Bardsey

Radio DJ 'whispering' Bob Harris launched the Bell Cable Media music choice system at the Leeds Town & Country Club in October 1995.

4. Leeds city centre

November 1995 and Tomas Brolin signed for Leeds United from Palma for club record £4.5 million.

5. Leeds United

Shoppers queue for the opening of the new Ikea store.

6. Birstall

