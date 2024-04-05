1. Headingley in the mid 2000s
Inside Cottage Road cinema in July 2005. Photo: YPN
2. Headingley in the mid 2000s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Headingley Taps on North Lane pictured in November 2005. Photo: YPN
3. Headingley in the mid 2000s
Richard Veitch from Leeds Organic Growers pictured on the allotments in Headingley that were to be being cleared and rebuilt thanks to a £80,000 grant. Pictured in December 2004. Photo: YPN
4. Headingley in the mid 2000s
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Sukhothai on St Anne's Road pictured in November 2007. Photo: YPN
5. Headingley in the mid 2000s
Leeds Met Carnegie cricket record attempt at the Indoor Cricket School at Headingley
Pictured celebrating are team members, from left, Andy Siddall, Dan Oldham, Matt Gummerson, David McCallum, Rob Sutton and Paul Malone. Pictured in December 2007. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Headingley in the mid 2000s
Key members of Headingley Community Trust. Pictured in SDeptember 2005 are Jane Williams, Richard Crossley, Richard Norton, Richard Tyler, Chris Hill, Lesley Jeffries, Janie Percy Smith and Richard Harkess. Photo: Third Party
