24 humble photos take you back to Headingley in the mid 2000s

These humble photos celebrate life in Headingley during the mid 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam-packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and supermarkets to schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 23 photo memories of Headingley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Inside Cottage Road cinema in July 2005.

1. Headingley in the mid 2000s

Inside Cottage Road cinema in July 2005. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Headingley Taps on North Lane pictured in November 2005.

2. Headingley in the mid 2000s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Headingley Taps on North Lane pictured in November 2005. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Richard Veitch from Leeds Organic Growers pictured on the allotments in Headingley that were to be being cleared and rebuilt thanks to a £80,000 grant. Pictured in December 2004.

3. Headingley in the mid 2000s

Richard Veitch from Leeds Organic Growers pictured on the allotments in Headingley that were to be being cleared and rebuilt thanks to a £80,000 grant. Pictured in December 2004. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Sukhothai on St Anne's Road pictured in November 2007.

4. Headingley in the mid 2000s

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Sukhothai on St Anne's Road pictured in November 2007. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Leeds Met Carnegie cricket record attempt at the Indoor Cricket School at Headingley Pictured celebrating are team members, from left, Andy Siddall, Dan Oldham, Matt Gummerson, David McCallum, Rob Sutton and Paul Malone. Pictured in December 2007.

5. Headingley in the mid 2000s

Leeds Met Carnegie cricket record attempt at the Indoor Cricket School at Headingley Pictured celebrating are team members, from left, Andy Siddall, Dan Oldham, Matt Gummerson, David McCallum, Rob Sutton and Paul Malone. Pictured in December 2007. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Key members of Headingley Community Trust. Pictured in SDeptember 2005 are Jane Williams, Richard Crossley, Richard Norton, Richard Tyler, Chris Hill, Lesley Jeffries, Janie Percy Smith and Richard Harkess.

6. Headingley in the mid 2000s

Key members of Headingley Community Trust. Pictured in SDeptember 2005 are Jane Williams, Richard Crossley, Richard Norton, Richard Tyler, Chris Hill, Lesley Jeffries, Janie Percy Smith and Richard Harkess. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Headingley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.