24 graceful photos take you around Yorkshire in 1950

The best of Yorkshire is celebrated in this gallery of memories charting a year in the life of God’s own county.

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

The photos turn back the clock to 1950 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include Knaresborough, Harrogate and York in North Yorkshire, Leeds in West Yorkshire, Scarborough on the east coast as well as towns and villages in the Yorkshire Wolds and Yorkshire Dales. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Knaresborough as seen from the steps to the Castle in October 1950.

1. Knaresborough

Knaresborough as seen from the steps to the Castle in October 1950. Photo: YPN

The old Oak on Village Lane pictured in May 1950.

2. Appleton Roebuck

The old Oak on Village Lane pictured in May 1950. Photo: YPN

Grinton in Swaledale with Reeth Low Moor beyond. Carver Hill is on skyline. Pictured in February 1950.

3. Yorkshire Dales

Grinton in Swaledale with Reeth Low Moor beyond. Carver Hill is on skyline. Pictured in February 1950. Photo: YPN

The High Street looking east pictured in August 1950.

4. Redcar

The High Street looking east pictured in August 1950. Photo: YPN

Scalby Mills Hotel, popular with Scarborough visitors. Pictured in January 1950.

5. Scalby

Scalby Mills Hotel, popular with Scarborough visitors. Pictured in January 1950. Photo: YPN

The Village Green pictured in August 1950.

6. Aldborough

The Village Green pictured in August 1950. Photo: YPN

