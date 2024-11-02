These photos celebrate the grassroots Sunday football teams you probably played with or against during the 1980s. Teams from across West Yorkshire are featured including those who played in the Leeds Sunday League, Heavy Woollen Gate Alliance League, Wharfedale Triangle League, Harrogate and District League and Wakefield Tetley Sunday League. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Leeds Combination League in 41 photos LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia