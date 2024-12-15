6 . Bradford

Bradford in February 1970. This is a "tall" story - but a true one - and the long and the short of it are Tara, a 13.5-stone St. Bernard, and little Heather Bennett, aged two, weighing two stones, daughter of Geoff Bennett from Allerton in Bradford. It's quite a long story, too - which perhaps explains why Heather is yawning. Tara has just won second, third and fifth prizes in her classes at Cruft's Dog Show, in London, the first time she has been entered. She was the tallest St. Bernard in the show. Heather can't be short of companionship at home, for besides Tara, there are eight other dogs in the Bennett's semi. Looking after just one of them can be a full-time job, explained her mum Rosalind. "Tara needs 4lb. of meat and biscuits a day and about four pints of milk and a couple of eggs," she said. | Irving Crawford Photo: Irving Crawford