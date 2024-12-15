23 intriguing photos take you around Yorkshire in 1970

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 15:01 BST

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of a new decade.

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1970. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Bradford and Huddersfield through to Harrogate and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks which dominate the skyline to this day. READ MORE: 19 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1971 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The new TV mast at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, soars up through low cloud in September 1970 as John Orton and Derek Miller, framed in the broken section of the old mast start work on cutting up copper and aluminium cable. Work on clearing the wreckage of the old mast, which was brought down by snow and ice 18 months ago was delayed while the committee of inquiry completed investigations.

1. Emley

The new TV mast at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, soars up through low cloud in September 1970 as John Orton and Derek Miller, framed in the broken section of the old mast start work on cutting up copper and aluminium cable. Work on clearing the wreckage of the old mast, which was brought down by snow and ice 18 months ago was delayed while the committee of inquiry completed investigations. | Laurie Mercer Photo: Laurie Mercer

Artist David Hockney is pictured at an exhibition of his work at Lane Gallery in February 1970. He visited his parents in Eccleshill and lectured to university students before returning to London.

2. Bradford

Artist David Hockney is pictured at an exhibition of his work at Lane Gallery in February 1970. He visited his parents in Eccleshill and lectured to university students before returning to London. | YPN Photo: YPN

February 1970 and plans were revealed to demolish Monkhill Railway Station.

3. Pontefract

February 1970 and plans were revealed to demolish Monkhill Railway Station. | YPN Photo: YPN

Dorothy Menheneott and husband John, former licensees of an 18th century inn at Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales, planned to spend their retirement in jail. The couple had bought the Old Court House, jailer's quarters and debtor's and felon's jail, at Ripon. Pictured in May 1970.

4. Ripon

Dorothy Menheneott and husband John, former licensees of an 18th century inn at Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales, planned to spend their retirement in jail. The couple had bought the Old Court House, jailer's quarters and debtor's and felon's jail, at Ripon. Pictured in May 1970. Photo: YPN

The skirl of the bagpipes hailed a major competition win for 17-year-old David Steel from Featherstone in March 1970. But David, an apprentice baker, missed out on the glamour of his big win in the North-East England Solo Open Championship for Bagpipes, held in Newcastle. A mix-up in the marks meant that David had to watch the first, second and third prizes handed to other pipers. It was when the announcement was made that the winner had 64 points that David realised something was wrong."My marked sheet from the judges showed I had a total of 65.5 points," recalled David. "The judge rectified the mistake and I was eventually proclaimed the winner but the shield had already been presented to someone else. I was given a special shield to mark my win." David was a member of the Pontefract and District Caledonian Society Pipe Band and has been playing the bagpipes for five years.

5. Featherstone

The skirl of the bagpipes hailed a major competition win for 17-year-old David Steel from Featherstone in March 1970. But David, an apprentice baker, missed out on the glamour of his big win in the North-East England Solo Open Championship for Bagpipes, held in Newcastle. A mix-up in the marks meant that David had to watch the first, second and third prizes handed to other pipers. It was when the announcement was made that the winner had 64 points that David realised something was wrong."My marked sheet from the judges showed I had a total of 65.5 points," recalled David. "The judge rectified the mistake and I was eventually proclaimed the winner but the shield had already been presented to someone else. I was given a special shield to mark my win." David was a member of the Pontefract and District Caledonian Society Pipe Band and has been playing the bagpipes for five years. | YPN Photo: YPN

Bradford in February 1970. This is a "tall" story - but a true one - and the long and the short of it are Tara, a 13.5-stone St. Bernard, and little Heather Bennett, aged two, weighing two stones, daughter of Geoff Bennett from Allerton in Bradford. It's quite a long story, too - which perhaps explains why Heather is yawning. Tara has just won second, third and fifth prizes in her classes at Cruft's Dog Show, in London, the first time she has been entered. She was the tallest St. Bernard in the show. Heather can't be short of companionship at home, for besides Tara, there are eight other dogs in the Bennett's semi. Looking after just one of them can be a full-time job, explained her mum Rosalind. "Tara needs 4lb. of meat and biscuits a day and about four pints of milk and a couple of eggs," she said.

6. Bradford

Bradford in February 1970. This is a "tall" story - but a true one - and the long and the short of it are Tara, a 13.5-stone St. Bernard, and little Heather Bennett, aged two, weighing two stones, daughter of Geoff Bennett from Allerton in Bradford. It's quite a long story, too - which perhaps explains why Heather is yawning. Tara has just won second, third and fifth prizes in her classes at Cruft's Dog Show, in London, the first time she has been entered. She was the tallest St. Bernard in the show. Heather can't be short of companionship at home, for besides Tara, there are eight other dogs in the Bennett's semi. Looking after just one of them can be a full-time job, explained her mum Rosalind. "Tara needs 4lb. of meat and biscuits a day and about four pints of milk and a couple of eggs," she said. | Irving Crawford Photo: Irving Crawford

