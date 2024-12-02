21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1991

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

1991 is the focus of this fantastic photo gallery showcasing a year in the life of Leeds and its residents.

It was a 12 months which featured plans to renovate a city centre landmark, TV crews filming at the city’s oldest boozer and Leeds United in the recording studio. The photos also feature memories from the city’s suburb with, Adel, Calverley, Meanwood and Chapeltown all in focus. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Boar Lane in July 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Leeds city centre

There was a plan to renovate White Cloth Hall on Kirkgate in July 1991. Pictured is Dr. Kevin O'Grady, chairman of Leeds Civic Trust who were campaigning for the retention of major architectural features. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Adel

This is artist Denis Mason Jones pictured in Adel in July 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Headingley

Cricket legend Doug Padgett is pictured coaching young players in February 1991. He is seen here with a young Richard Blakey. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Calverley

There were issues with water supplies to homes in Calverley in October 1991. Pictured is Peter Clay of Woodhall Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre

Milena Dragic and Janis Goodman use magazine cuttings to make household waste take on a new life as puppets in a film produced by the Leeds Animated Workshop. | YPN Photo: YPN

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
