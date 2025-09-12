20 photos you'll only understand if you were a Cockburn High School pupil

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at Cockburn High School.

The school opened in July 1902 as the Southern Higher Grade school and became Cockburn in 1904, named after George Cockburn, a former chairman of Leeds School Board. It continued at the same site near the the corner of Dewsbury Road and Burton Road until the late 1980s when it relocated to the former Parkside Secondary School buildings on Gipsy Lane, where it is now Cockburn School, specialist school in the Performing Arts. READ MORE: 46 photos take you back to south Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Cockburn High School.

1. Cockburn High memories

Enjoy these photo memories of Cockburn High School. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils launched two young enterprise companies in February 1999. Pictured, from left, are Mark Williamson and Mathieu Ward with a logo of their company while Nicola Tansey and Adeeba Akhtar holding some of their hair products.

2. Cockburn High memories

Pupils launched two young enterprise companies in February 1999. Pictured, from left, are Mark Williamson and Mathieu Ward with a logo of their company while Nicola Tansey and Adeeba Akhtar holding some of their hair products. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Teacher Chris Butters takes a successful numeracy class in January 1999.

3. Cockburn High memories

Teacher Chris Butters takes a successful numeracy class in January 1999. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Former pupil turned Bradford Bulls star Sonny Nickle returned to Cockburn tto present the U-13s RL team with their awards and the Dorney-Sheppard Cup. He is pictured presenting the cup to captain Michael Lyons.

4. Cockburn High memories

Former pupil turned Bradford Bulls star Sonny Nickle returned to Cockburn tto present the U-13s RL team with their awards and the Dorney-Sheppard Cup. He is pictured presenting the cup to captain Michael Lyons. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Stephen Byers the Minister for School Standards chats to parents and pupils during a visit in April 1998.

5. Cockburn High memories

Stephen Byers the Minister for School Standards chats to parents and pupils during a visit in April 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Millionaire Alan Sugar visited young entrepreneurs at Cockburn High. Pictured, from left, are bean-bag makers Kirsty Coggill, Chris Holland, Becky Briggs, Emma Tetley and David Carr.

6. Cockburn High memories

Millionaire Alan Sugar visited young entrepreneurs at Cockburn High. Pictured, from left, are bean-bag makers Kirsty Coggill, Chris Holland, Becky Briggs, Emma Tetley and David Carr. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice