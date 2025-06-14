You are a true gamer if you can remember these 1980s video game classics

The 1980s proved to be a truly iconic period in history when it came to video games. It was the decade that saw the debut of Mario, Donkey Kong and Street Fighter.

It was a time when Pac-Man dominated the arcades and Out-Run devoured all of your coins. However, while everyone can name that famous Italian plumber who shouts ‘yahoo’ - only a true gamer will be able to recall the classics from the decade.

To see if you pass the test and can claim your gaming credit, we’ve put together a trip down memory lane through the 1980s. See if you can remember all of the games featured in our gallery.

1 . Pac-Man - 1980 Kicking off the decade in style, Pac-Man (and all of its subsequent editions like Ms Pac-Man) arrived in 1980 and has gone on to become one of the most iconic games ever. It started in arcades but later jumped to consoles of all varieties. It was so popular that the song 'Pac-Man Fever' charted in the US in 1982.

2 . Donkey Kong - 1981 How simple a concept, a giant ape throwing barrels at a plumber trying to prevent him rescuing his girlfriend Pauline (in the days before Mario chased after Princess Peach). But the rest, is as they say, history. It was the start of multiple of Nintendo's most recognisable characters.

3 . Frogger - 1981 Get a frog across the road, what is the worst that could happen? Such was the simple hook of one of the biggest arcade games of the 1980s - and the start of a franchise that has endured in different forms over the decades.

4 . Tetris - 1984 One of the most iconic video games of all time. It must have been truly mind blowing to play this when it arrived in the west from Russia in the 1980s - but you have no doubt played it on some device or another over the years. Pictured Alexey Pajitnov the developer of Tetris!

5 . Super Mario Bros - 1985 As mentioned in the section about Donkey Kong, Mario made his debut in the early 1980s in the arcade game Donkey Kong. He later had his own arcade title Mario Bros, but it was Super Mario Bros - the side scrolling adventure turned Mario into a household name.

6 . Dragon Quest - 1986 The storied Japanese role-playing franchise got its start in the mid-1980s. Featuring characters designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, it launched on the NES in Japan in 1986 - and arrived in the west in 1989. Dragon Quest has endured until the modern day.