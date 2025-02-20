1928: Photo gems chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre

Work was well underway on what would eventually become Eastgate. It was intended that the new Headrow would run from the Town Hall as far as Quarry Hill and the junction with York Road and Mabgate at Mabgate circus. This meant that the area of old housing and narrow streets between the end of the Lowerhead Row and the junction with Millgarth Street would have to be demolished, and a new street, Eastgate, created. This was 1928 and these wonderful photos showcase a 12 months in the life of Leeds city centre. Landmarks as well as shops, pus and familiar streets are all featured in this collection. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
A view looking from Millgarth Street on to the site that would become Eastgate. It was intended that the new Headrow would run from the Town Hall as far as Quarry Hill and the junction with York Road and Mabgate at Mabgate circus. Picvtured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
The Black Swan Hotel on Vicar Lane at the junction with Nelson Street (now Eastgate). Pictured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
On the left is Woodhouse Lane no.4 is Albert Gafner, hairdresser. Moving right, premises of Misses S & F Coshgan milliners at no.2. The Upper Headrow began with no.19 Central Electric Company, next no.20 John R Teale and sons, cabinet makers. Also no.20, Joseph Beacock dispensing chemist. Arched entrance to Osborn Court can be seen. Pictured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Wade Lane on the left is Mark Lane with Harrison's Almhouses visible on corner of Mark lane with Wade Lane. At no.4 Wade Lane is Frank Somers, veterinary surgeon, Jack Cox General store at no.2 Pictured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
The junction of Lady Lane and Vicar Lane, on the corner is number 96 with Thomas Middleton jeweller and pawnbroker. The business had previously been that of Herbert Brown. Moving right number 94 is the Popular Cafe, then 92 Schaffner and Co antique dealer. On the right, Black Swan public house, landlord George Cartwright. Pictured in October 1928 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
A view of Prussia Street in October 1928 looking towards Lady Lane. On the far left there is a glimpse of the United Methodist Church, Central Mission, which stands on the corner of Lady lane with Templar Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.