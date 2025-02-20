1928: Photo gems chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre

Work was well underway on what would eventually become Eastgate. It was intended that the new Headrow would run from the Town Hall as far as Quarry Hill and the junction with York Road and Mabgate at Mabgate circus. This meant that the area of old housing and narrow streets between the end of the Lowerhead Row and the junction with Millgarth Street would have to be demolished, and a new street, Eastgate, created. This was 1928 and these wonderful photos showcase a 12 months in the life of Leeds city centre. Landmarks as well as shops, pus and familiar streets are all featured in this collection. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia