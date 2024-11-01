2 . Leeds circa 1980s

Looking west along The Headrow, towards Westgate, which begins after the junction with Oxford Place, located in front of Oxford Place Chapel. To the left of it, between the junctions of Oxford Row and Park Street is Leeds Combined Court Centre. The red brick building with large glass windows at the junction with Park Street and Park Lane is the Magistrates Court. Behind it the 1966 high rise residential block, Marlborough Towers is visible. | David L. Thompson Photo: David L. Thompson