Do you remember Buggy Park? It was an an open space at the back of Buslingthorpe School, on which once stood Thackeray, Daisy and Hobson Street as well as Great Carr Cross Streets, which children used as a playground. This photo is one of 23 gems showcasing life around Woodhouse in 1967. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Woodhouse in the 1960s: 19 photo gems feature 'Buggy Park' and Buslingthorpe School
These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Woodhouse home at the end of the 1960s.
