Woodhouse in the 1960s: 19 photo gems feature 'Buggy Park' and Buslingthorpe School

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:03 GMT

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Woodhouse home at the end of the 1960s.

Do you remember Buggy Park? It was an an open space at the back of Buslingthorpe School, on which once stood Thackeray, Daisy and Hobson Street as well as Great Carr Cross Streets, which children used as a playground. This photo is one of 23 gems showcasing life around Woodhouse in 1967. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Back view of Buslingthorpe School. The area in the foreground had been the site of Thackeray, Daisy and Hobson Street. Great Carr Cross Streets and what was locally called 'Buggy Park', an open space which children used as a playground. Pictured in August 1967.

1. Woodhouse in 1967

Back view of Buslingthorpe School. The area in the foreground had been the site of Thackeray, Daisy and Hobson Street. Great Carr Cross Streets and what was locally called 'Buggy Park', an open space which children used as a playground. Pictured in August 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Leeds Grammar School in June 1967. The traffic on the road in front includes a mini van, motor cycle and a bus. A lollipop man is in the foreground.

2. Woodhouse in 1967

Leeds Grammar School in June 1967. The traffic on the road in front includes a mini van, motor cycle and a bus. A lollipop man is in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A greengrocers on the corner of Cambridge Road and Clayfield Terrace in August 1967.

3. Woodhouse in 1967

A greengrocers on the corner of Cambridge Road and Clayfield Terrace in August 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A hardware shop on the corner of Cambridge Road and Vaughan Street in August 1967. Business of Keith and son, selling electrical goods, radios, paint and tools. Signs on the door advertise coal for sale, and paraffin for heaters. To the right is S. Appleson shoe shop, then Oakfield Street is next.

4. Woodhouse in 1967

A hardware shop on the corner of Cambridge Road and Vaughan Street in August 1967. Business of Keith and son, selling electrical goods, radios, paint and tools. Signs on the door advertise coal for sale, and paraffin for heaters. To the right is S. Appleson shoe shop, then Oakfield Street is next. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A newsagents on the corner of Cambridge Road and Oakfield Street in August 1967. To the right is Ashfield Street with two children outside a house.

5. Woodhouse in 1967

A newsagents on the corner of Cambridge Road and Oakfield Street in August 1967. To the right is Ashfield Street with two children outside a house. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Ashfield Street in August 1967. This view is from the waste ground, locally known as 'Buggy Park'.

6. Woodhouse in 1967

Ashfield Street in August 1967. This view is from the waste ground, locally known as 'Buggy Park'. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice