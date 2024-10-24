The Strand Cinema on Jack Lane opened in November 1931 and entertained generations of movie-goers before closing three decades later in June 1961. It then became the Strand Bingo Hall before the building was demolished with the area scheduled for slum clearance. It is one of 19 photo gems which celebrate a year in the life of Hunslet and its residents in 1964. The images bring together memories of fish and chip shops, pubs as well as the streets that those who grew up in LS10 at the time are sure to remember. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Hunslet in 1964
Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in 1964.
2. Hunslet in 1964
April 964 and to the left is Cariss Street. The shop is a greengrocers with a window onto Milner Grove.
3. Hunslet in 1964
Cariss Street is the road on the left. Number 1 Lytton Terrace has a boarded up shop window, just behind on the left is Bridges Place. The street in view going to the right is Lytton Road, not Lytton Terrace.
4. Hunslet in 1964
Bridges Place in April 1964. The house which can be seen in the left background is number 11 Lytton Road. The road in the bottom left corner is Cross Bridges Place. Number 16 Bridges Place is the house on the corner.
5. Hunslet in 1964
The corner shop is 174 Jack Lane. It is an off licence and grocers, business of Arthur Ryder. To the right is Jospeh Street, number 13 is next to the shop.
6. Hunslet in 1964
On the left Longwood Terrace can be seen. The off licence, grocers shop is number 35 Joseph Street, business of David Naylor. Painted walls signs advertise 'Double Diamond' beer. Longwood Grove is to the right, number 28 is adjacent to the shop.
