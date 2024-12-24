South Leeds: 19 photo gems from Morley in the 1960s capture an age of innocence

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 07:33 GMT

These photos taken around Morley in the 1960s capture an age of innocence.

The memories feature shops, mills and local landmarks as well as the faces of the town’s residents as they go about their everyday business. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Children play on an unmade road on Back Barker Square in April 1969.

1. Morley in the 1960s

Children play on an unmade road on Back Barker Square in April 1969. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An off-licence on Victoria Road in 1967. It served as Victoria Road Post Office - a stamp dispenser and post box set in the wall. There is a young boy with a shopping carrier in the foreground. Two storey flat roofed brick building, is two shops with flats above them. They were built to replace the old Post Office. The new Post Office was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Vickerman and the far shop was originally a grocers owned by Mr. and Mrs. Brookes. Bicycle leaning against front window. Beginning of stone houses on Victoria Road also visible.

2. Morley in the 1960s

An off-licence on Victoria Road in 1967. It served as Victoria Road Post Office - a stamp dispenser and post box set in the wall. There is a young boy with a shopping carrier in the foreground. Two storey flat roofed brick building, is two shops with flats above them. They were built to replace the old Post Office. The new Post Office was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Vickerman and the far shop was originally a grocers owned by Mr. and Mrs. Brookes. Bicycle leaning against front window. Beginning of stone houses on Victoria Road also visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Tingley Court taken from Bridge Street in 1964. Street sign clearly visible, dustbins at end of street with backs of garages for adjacent properties on Britannia Road. Television aerial on roof of number 6 Hillman car reg: 660 EUM, parked in foreground.

3. Morley in the 1960s

Tingley Court taken from Bridge Street in 1964. Street sign clearly visible, dustbins at end of street with backs of garages for adjacent properties on Britannia Road. Television aerial on roof of number 6 Hillman car reg: 660 EUM, parked in foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Prospect Hotel, junction of Church Street and Victoria Road pictured in 1967. Old Dutton's Brewery signs visible on the front and corner of the building. Bed and Breakfast sign in window.

4. Morley in the 1960s

The Prospect Hotel, junction of Church Street and Victoria Road pictured in 1967. Old Dutton's Brewery signs visible on the front and corner of the building. Bed and Breakfast sign in window. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Albert Mills, Wellington Street, showing damage two months after the fire of August 18, 1961.

5. Morley in the 1960s

Albert Mills, Wellington Street, showing damage two months after the fire of August 18, 1961. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Two women with coats and bags walk along Brunswick Street in 1962. Fieldsend grocers shop on the right has hanging signs advertising Lyons cakes and Ice Cream, also Players cigarettes.

6. Morley in the 1960s

Two women with coats and bags walk along Brunswick Street in 1962. Fieldsend grocers shop on the right has hanging signs advertising Lyons cakes and Ice Cream, also Players cigarettes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice