2 . Morley in the 1960s

An off-licence on Victoria Road in 1967. It served as Victoria Road Post Office - a stamp dispenser and post box set in the wall. There is a young boy with a shopping carrier in the foreground. Two storey flat roofed brick building, is two shops with flats above them. They were built to replace the old Post Office. The new Post Office was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Vickerman and the far shop was originally a grocers owned by Mr. and Mrs. Brookes. Bicycle leaning against front window. Beginning of stone houses on Victoria Road also visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net