1. Morley in the 1960s
Children play on an unmade road on Back Barker Square in April 1969. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Morley in the 1960s
An off-licence on Victoria Road in 1967. It served as Victoria Road Post Office - a stamp dispenser and post box set in the wall. There is a young boy with a shopping carrier in the foreground. Two storey flat roofed brick building, is two shops with flats above them. They were built to replace the old Post Office. The new Post Office was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Vickerman and the far shop was originally a grocers owned by Mr. and Mrs. Brookes. Bicycle leaning against front window. Beginning of stone houses on Victoria Road also visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley in the 1960s
Tingley Court taken from Bridge Street in 1964. Street sign clearly visible, dustbins at end of street with backs of garages for adjacent properties on Britannia Road. Television aerial on roof of number 6 Hillman car reg: 660 EUM, parked in foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Morley in the 1960s
The Prospect Hotel, junction of Church Street and Victoria Road pictured in 1967. Old Dutton's Brewery signs visible on the front and corner of the building. Bed and Breakfast sign in window. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Morley in the 1960s
Albert Mills, Wellington Street, showing damage two months after the fire of August 18, 1961. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Morley in the 1960s
Two women with coats and bags walk along Brunswick Street in 1962. Fieldsend grocers shop on the right has hanging signs advertising Lyons cakes and Ice Cream, also Players cigarettes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
