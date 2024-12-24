Leeds city centre in 1936: Briggate, Kirkgate, The Headrow among landmarks in focus

A wide range of landmarks fall under focus in this fantastic rewind charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the mid-1930s.

Briggate, Kirkgate, City Square, The Headrow as well as the old workhouse and Leeds Town Hall are all featured in this nostalgic trip down memory lane to 1936. Eagle eyed readers will also spot much loved boozers such as The Three Legs also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Victory Hotel on Briggate in March 1938. In the centre of the road are entrances to subways, tram stops and window cleaners carts with ladders. The clocks show a time of 8.25am in the morning.

Fountaine Street, part of the Park Lane clearance area, showing the entrance to Caroline Court and works building for Stephenson & Son, writers and decorators. Pictured in July 1936.

Kirkgate with Alexandra Cafe Tea Rooms at number 15 with leaded and stained glass windows and a wedding cake shop. Next door is Sloan's Billiards then De Luxe Gown Co, with a sale. A doorway with discarded items in a wicker basket, then Lipton's next to Stylo (shoes?). Pictured in July 1936.

An aerial view showing Park Row, Bishopgate Street, Wellington Street and Post Office Road. The construction site for the new Queens Hotel is in the background. Pictured in July 1936.

Shops on Kirkgate with ornate facades and windows. From left to right is, Alexandra Cafe, number 15, Sloanes Billiards, number 16, deluxe Gown Co, number 16 and 17 and Liptons Grocers number 18. Pictured in July 1936.

Shops on Kirkgate looking towards Vicar Lane and Market Buildings. Number 15 on the left is Alexandra Cafe with large car parked outside. Other shops are Sloans Billiard Rooms, deLuxe Gowns, Liptons Grocers. Pictured in July 1936.

