Briggate, Kirkgate, City Square, The Headrow as well as the old workhouse and Leeds Town Hall are all featured in this nostalgic trip down memory lane to 1936. Eagle eyed readers will also spot much loved boozers such as The Three Legs also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Leeds city centre in 1936: Briggate, Kirkgate, The Headrow among landmarks in focus
A wide range of landmarks fall under focus in this fantastic rewind charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the mid-1930s.
