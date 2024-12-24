3 . Leeds city centre

Kirkgate with Alexandra Cafe Tea Rooms at number 15 with leaded and stained glass windows and a wedding cake shop. Next door is Sloan's Billiards then De Luxe Gown Co, with a sale. A doorway with discarded items in a wicker basket, then Lipton's next to Stylo (shoes?). Pictured in July 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net