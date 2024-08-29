19 glorious photos take you back to Beeston in the 1980s

6 . Beeston in the 1980s

Dewsbury Road at the junction with Old Lane (foreground) in June 1980. A workman with a wheelbarrow of tools is seen and work on the road is in progress. The cameraman is standing with his back to Old Lane, looking south down Dewsbury Road, towards The White Rose Centre, and Morley. The Tommy Wass Public House is directly behind him at the other side of Old Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net