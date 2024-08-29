19 glorious photos take you back to Beeston in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Beeston home during the 1980s.

They celebrate life during a decade of change as well as hope in a community which dreamed of a brighter future. An aerial view of LS11 as well as streets and shops, football teams are all featured in this wonderful rewind to a different era. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 11 photo memories from around Beeston and Holbeck in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A parade of shops on Dewsbury Road in July 1980. On the left is a double fronted D.I.Y and hardware centre, then Class Carpets, the business of Mr. K. Jones. Moving right a credit lending service and then a washeteria laundrette.

1. Beeston in the 1980s

A parade of shops on Dewsbury Road in July 1980. On the left is a double fronted D.I.Y and hardware centre, then Class Carpets, the business of Mr. K. Jones. Moving right a credit lending service and then a washeteria laundrette. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An aerial view of Beeston taken in April 1980.

2. Beeston in the 1980s

An aerial view of Beeston taken in April 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This is Beeston's John Kellett a member of the Original Hot Rod Motor Car Club who each built their souped up machines from scratch. He is pictured in August 1985 with his Austin he spent two years building.

3. Beeston in the 1980s

This is Beeston's John Kellett a member of the Original Hot Rod Motor Car Club who each built their souped up machines from scratch. He is pictured in August 1985 with his Austin he spent two years building. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A street party is in full swing on Normanton Grove to celebrate the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in July 1981.

4. Beeston in the 1980s

A street party is in full swing on Normanton Grove to celebrate the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in July 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Do you remember these shops on Beeston Road pictured in December 1984?

5. Beeston in the 1980s

Do you remember these shops on Beeston Road pictured in December 1984? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Dewsbury Road at the junction with Old Lane (foreground) in June 1980. A workman with a wheelbarrow of tools is seen and work on the road is in progress. The cameraman is standing with his back to Old Lane, looking south down Dewsbury Road, towards The White Rose Centre, and Morley. The Tommy Wass Public House is directly behind him at the other side of Old Lane.

6. Beeston in the 1980s

Dewsbury Road at the junction with Old Lane (foreground) in June 1980. A workman with a wheelbarrow of tools is seen and work on the road is in progress. The cameraman is standing with his back to Old Lane, looking south down Dewsbury Road, towards The White Rose Centre, and Morley. The Tommy Wass Public House is directly behind him at the other side of Old Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Beeston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.