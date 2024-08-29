They celebrate life during a decade of change as well as hope in a community which dreamed of a brighter future. An aerial view of LS11 as well as streets and shops, football teams are all featured in this wonderful rewind to a different era. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 11 photo memories from around Beeston and Holbeck in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
19 glorious photos take you back to Beeston in the 1980s
These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Beeston home during the 1980s.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.