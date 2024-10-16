North Leeds: 18 relaxed photos take you back to Roundhay at the end of the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 09:17 BST

These photo memories chart a year in the life of Roundhay at the end of the 1990s. 

They turn back the clock to 1999, a year which saw 29 Year 10 pupils Roundhay School take their GCSE maths exam a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A*. It was also a 12 months which saw the introduction of the Monet Garden - based upon the gardens planted by the impressionist at Giverny on the banks of the River Seine in France - at Roundhay Park. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the suburb and its residents. READ MORE: What remains of Roundhay Park’s 'open air swimming pool' that once attracted Leeds United players LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Some of the 29, Year 10 pupils from Roundhay School who took their GCSE Maths a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A*. Pictured, from left, are Ben Wilson, Sam Watson, Lisa and Angela Shui, Oliver Rudland, Greg Roberts, James McPhee, Harriet Jackson, Rob Hudson, Chris Harris, Emily Coggin, Charlotte Dodey, Kirsten Claidan-Yardley, Alex Bourne, Adam bond and Tanzia Arif.

1. Roundhay in 1999

Some of the 29, Year 10 pupils from Roundhay School who took their GCSE Maths a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A*. Pictured, from left, are Ben Wilson, Sam Watson, Lisa and Angela Shui, Oliver Rudland, Greg Roberts, James McPhee, Harriet Jackson, Rob Hudson, Chris Harris, Emily Coggin, Charlotte Dodey, Kirsten Claidan-Yardley, Alex Bourne, Adam bond and Tanzia Arif. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
This was all that remained of the fun fair at Roundhay Park in April 1999.

2. Roundhay in 1999

This was all that remained of the fun fair at Roundhay Park in April 1999. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
Actor Stephen McGann who played Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale starts his abseil at Roundhay Park in July 1999 watched by Alex Killeen of disability equality charity Sense.

3. Roundhay in 1999

Actor Stephen McGann who played Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale starts his abseil at Roundhay Park in July 1999 watched by Alex Killeen of disability equality charity Sense. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pupils of Talbot Primary Schoo were singing songs for Kosovo in June 1999.

4. Roundhay in 1999

Pupils of Talbot Primary Schoo were singing songs for Kosovo in June 1999. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
St Edmunds church in Roundhay pictured in August 1999.

5. Roundhay in 1999

St Edmunds church in Roundhay pictured in August 1999. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
A Year 10 dance lesson at Roundhay High School in December 1999.

6. Roundhay in 1999

A Year 10 dance lesson at Roundhay High School in December 1999. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Roundhay
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice