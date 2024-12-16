18 heartfelt photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1940s

3 . Hunslet in the 1940s

Children and spectators at an unknown event, possibly a May Day celebration, taking place in the school yard of Rowland Road Primary School. Many of the children are dressed in white with floral decorations, and behind them other children are seated on chairs, some in costume and wearing hats. At the rear is an audience of parents and carers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net