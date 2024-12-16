18 heartfelt photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1940s

1. Hunslet in the 1940s
A view looking along a production line at Edward Joy & Sons Ltd, filtrate works on Kidacre Street. Drums of oil, dated March 1945, can be seen with several workers checking them. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1940s
Hunslet Carr Methodist church on Moor Road with two sections of the wall collapsed. A streetlamp is in the foreground and an advertisement for Capstan tobacco can be seen on the gable end of a building in the background. People are walking along the street. Pictured in April 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1940s
Children and spectators at an unknown event, possibly a May Day celebration, taking place in the school yard of Rowland Road Primary School. Many of the children are dressed in white with floral decorations, and behind them other children are seated on chairs, some in costume and wearing hats. At the rear is an audience of parents and carers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1940s
Edward Joy and Sons, filtrate works on Lidacre Street in March 1945. This shows two automotive filling machines working to fill oil drums. The man on the right is using a machine to insert a oil proof inner seal as an additional protection to the cap, for the prevention of oil spillage. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunsley in the 1940s
The yard of Archbolds Haulage on the corner of Leathley Road and Cross Myrtle Street showing large barrels stacked in the corner and a large crane in the background. The yard has a high wooden fence. Roofs of houses beyond can be seen over the top of the fence. Pictured in April 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1940s
Static water supply tank in Bower Road, at the junction of Grove Road. Shops and houses on Plevna Terrace behind the tank. A group of people are standing on the pavement to the right. Pictured in May 1943. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
