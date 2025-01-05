1 . Armley in the 1950s

This photo shows Cecil Road in October 1955. On the left is Cecil Road Council School. A lollipop stick is visible in the playground. Advertisements for the 'Sports Gala' can be seen in the window of the school. To the right is a sign for the 'Hygienic Laundry'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net