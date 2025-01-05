1. Armley in the 1950s
This photo shows Cecil Road in October 1955. On the left is Cecil Road Council School. A lollipop stick is visible in the playground. Advertisements for the 'Sports Gala' can be seen in the window of the school. To the right is a sign for the 'Hygienic Laundry'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1950s
Stanningley Road at the junction with Cecil Road and Beech Drive in October 1955. To the left is 'Hygienic Laundry' and on the right up Beech Drive is the 'English Electric Co. Ltd'. Double decker bus to Rodley is visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in the 1950s
Strawberry Lane in October 1954, viewed from Hall Lane. The corner of Church Road is visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in the 1950s
The front entrance to number 40 Strawberry Lane, on the corner with Hall Lane. The house has large gateposts and wooden gates and a large streetlamp in front. Laurel Terrace, Brentwood Terrace and Brooklyn Terrace are visible in the background. Pictured in October 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in the 1950s
A vew along Redcote Lane with stone walls on both sides and leaves on the ground. A man looks at the camera. Pictured in October 1951. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Armley in the 1950s
Armley Height in October 1950. This is Lower Heights looking down to Pudsey Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
