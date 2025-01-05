West Leeds: 18 awe-inspiring photos take you back to Armley in the 1950s

These awe-inspiri ng photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of those who called Armley home in the 1950s

Pubs, shops, churches and schools as well as the suburb’s links to a well-known businessman best known for his buses are all featured in this wonderful look at life around the community during the decade. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Photo gems take you around the streets of Armley in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This photo shows Cecil Road in October 1955. On the left is Cecil Road Council School. A lollipop stick is visible in the playground. Advertisements for the 'Sports Gala' can be seen in the window of the school. To the right is a sign for the 'Hygienic Laundry'.

This photo shows Cecil Road in October 1955. On the left is Cecil Road Council School. A lollipop stick is visible in the playground. Advertisements for the 'Sports Gala' can be seen in the window of the school. To the right is a sign for the 'Hygienic Laundry'.

Stanningley Road at the junction with Cecil Road and Beech Drive in October 1955. To the left is 'Hygienic Laundry' and on the right up Beech Drive is the 'English Electric Co. Ltd'. Double decker bus to Rodley is visible.

Stanningley Road at the junction with Cecil Road and Beech Drive in October 1955. To the left is 'Hygienic Laundry' and on the right up Beech Drive is the 'English Electric Co. Ltd'. Double decker bus to Rodley is visible.

Strawberry Lane in October 1954, viewed from Hall Lane. The corner of Church Road is visible.

Strawberry Lane in October 1954, viewed from Hall Lane. The corner of Church Road is visible.

The front entrance to number 40 Strawberry Lane, on the corner with Hall Lane. The house has large gateposts and wooden gates and a large streetlamp in front. Laurel Terrace, Brentwood Terrace and Brooklyn Terrace are visible in the background. Pictured in October 1954.

The front entrance to number 40 Strawberry Lane, on the corner with Hall Lane. The house has large gateposts and wooden gates and a large streetlamp in front. Laurel Terrace, Brentwood Terrace and Brooklyn Terrace are visible in the background. Pictured in October 1954.

A vew along Redcote Lane with stone walls on both sides and leaves on the ground. A man looks at the camera. Pictured in October 1951.

A vew along Redcote Lane with stone walls on both sides and leaves on the ground. A man looks at the camera. Pictured in October 1951.

Armley Height in October 1950. This is Lower Heights looking down to Pudsey Road.

Armley Height in October 1950. This is Lower Heights looking down to Pudsey Road.

