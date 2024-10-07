3 . Honley

Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home. | YPN Photo: YPN