17 of the best photos take you around Yorkshire in 1981

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:19 BST

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1980s.

The photos turn back the clock to 1981 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include Halifax, York, Ossett, Sheffield and Doncaster as well as Yorkshire’s glorious east coast. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Ribblehead Viaduct carrying the Settle-Carlisle railway pictured in October 1981.

1. Ribblehead Viaduct

The Ribblehead Viaduct carrying the Settle-Carlisle railway pictured in October 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Wish you were here? Staithes on Yorkshire's east coast pictured in March 1981.

2. Staithes

Wish you were here? Staithes on Yorkshire's east coast pictured in March 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home.

3. Honley

Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Class 55 Deltic leaves the workshed at Crimpsall in November 1981 with British Rail employees looking on.

4. Doncaster

The Class 55 Deltic leaves the workshed at Crimpsall in November 1981 with British Rail employees looking on. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Art at Norton Comprehensive School took taken on a new meaning for pupils Christopher Atkinson, Paul Wood and Stewart Frank in March 1981. They were customising an old Austin 1100 woth comic strip characters before the car goes on show in the school courtyard.

5. Malton

Art at Norton Comprehensive School took taken on a new meaning for pupils Christopher Atkinson, Paul Wood and Stewart Frank in March 1981. They were customising an old Austin 1100 woth comic strip characters before the car goes on show in the school courtyard. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Pulling Power. A pre-First World War steam engine pulls a mole plough across a field at the Worsborough Mill Museum in August 1981.

6. Worsbrough

Pulling Power. A pre-First World War steam engine pulls a mole plough across a field at the Worsborough Mill Museum in August 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice