1. Ribblehead Viaduct
The Ribblehead Viaduct carrying the Settle-Carlisle railway pictured in October 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Staithes
Wish you were here? Staithes on Yorkshire's east coast pictured in March 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Honley
Hand bells which gained fame for Honley could be ringing out again soon, after a silence of more than 30 years. The Woodroyd Ringers were joint world champions with the Turlstone Bell Orchestra in 1932. Fast forward to February 1981 and one of the former ringers, Raymond Hallas, who was the village's local historian, wanted to see and hear the bells in action once more - and to find them a good home. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Doncaster
The Class 55 Deltic leaves the workshed at Crimpsall in November 1981 with British Rail employees looking on. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Malton
Art at Norton Comprehensive School took taken on a new meaning for pupils Christopher Atkinson, Paul Wood and Stewart Frank in March 1981. They were customising an old Austin 1100 woth comic strip characters before the car goes on show in the school courtyard. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Worsbrough
Pulling Power. A pre-First World War steam engine pulls a mole plough across a field at the Worsborough Mill Museum in August 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.