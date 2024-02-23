16 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1980s

The trip down memory lane starts with a familiar sight - a pub which has welcomed generations of drinkers at the heart of the community. The photos also take you down the cobbled streets and showcases row upon row of red brick houses as well as a school which many people will remember. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photos gems capture life in Woodhouse during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The Chemic Tavern on Johnston Street by the junction with Woodhouse Street. Beulah Street is on the right. The pub name and street names come from Johnston's Chemical Works originally located opposite the pub. The company manufactured industrial chemicals including Vitriol (sulphuric Acid). Pictured in November 1981. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view from the playground of Quarry Mount Primary School looking towards Cross Quarry Street in August 1985. Streets of terraced housing leading off are, from right, Bolland Street, Thomas Street, Quarry Place, Quarry Street and Christopher Road. Quarry Street continues on the far left while Cross Quarry Street becomes Glossop Street in the distance. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Christopher Road towards Woodhouse Street in an area of red brick terraced housing. Streets leading off include Back Glossop Street, Glossop Street and Beulah View on the left and Cross Quarry Street on the right. Houses numbered 27 and 25 Christopher Road are seen on the right, with numbers continuing down to 1 after the junction. St. Mark's Church is visible in the distance. Pictured in August 1985 Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking east along Cross Quarry Street from the junction with Quarry Street. After the next junction (Christopher Road) Cross Quarry Street becomes Glossop Street where a row of red brick terraced houses numbered 2 to 10 are seen. In the foreground are nos. 26 (left) and 24 (right) Quarry Street which are back-to-backs with 25 and 23 Christopher Road. Pictured in August 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking through trees to St. Mark's C. of E. Church from St. Mark's Road in August 1985. It was built between 1823 and 1826 and was one of the 'million' churches built after the Battle of Waterloo when the Government committed £1 million for the building of new churches in populous urban areas. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Quarry Mount Primary School seen from Pennington Street by the junction with Cross Quarry Street, right, in August 1985. Built in 1885 as a Board School, it was designed in a Gothic Revival style by Richard Adams, the School Board's architect. The red brick building features a clock tower as its centrepiece. It was one of the last designs by Richard Adams who had been the School Board's architect since 1873. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net