16 random Leeds facts you (probably) didn’t know about your city

1. Coat of Arms
The city's coat of arms has three stars taken from the coat of arms of Sir Thomas Danby, its first mayor; fleece to symbolise the wool industry and three owls taken from the coat of arms of first Alderman of Leeds Sir John Saville. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Barwick-in-Elmet maypole
Barwick-in-Elmet has the tallest maypole in Britain at 86ft. There have been several attempts to steal it. Villagers from nearby Aberford once tried to carry it to their village but were forced to abandon it on Aberford Road. | Jim Moran Photo: Jim Moran
3. A58(M) inner ring road
The A58(M) inner ring road was the country's first urban motorway. The Westgate tunnel also lays claim to being the longest unventilated road tunnel in Europe. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Geographical coordinates
The geographical coordinates of Leeds are latitude: 534747 N; longitude: 13252 W. The elevation above sea level is 50 m = 164 ft. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Sting
When Sting was a student he worked for one summer at Hunslet in a frozen pea factory. "I worked seven days a week, 12-hour shifts, to save up for a guitar - the rest is history," he recalled. | Getty Photo: Getty
6. Leeds City Station
Leeds City Station has 17 platforms. Opened in 1938 and has been rebuilt twice in 1967 and 2002. | Danny Lawson/PA Photo: Danny Lawson/PA