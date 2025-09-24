16 random Leeds facts you (probably) didn’t know about your city

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:50 BST

Think you know everything there is to know about Leeds?

Think again. Here are some Leeds facts ranging from the informative and fascinating to the obscure and downright random. READ MORE: Secrets of Leeds Queens Hotel revealed including hidden tunnel LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The city's coat of arms has three stars taken from the coat of arms of Sir Thomas Danby, its first mayor; fleece to symbolise the wool industry and three owls taken from the coat of arms of first Alderman of Leeds Sir John Saville.

1. Coat of Arms

Barwick-in-Elmet has the tallest maypole in Britain at 86ft. There have been several attempts to steal it. Villagers from nearby Aberford once tried to carry it to their village but were forced to abandon it on Aberford Road.

2. Barwick-in-Elmet maypole

The A58(M) inner ring road was the country's first urban motorway. The Westgate tunnel also lays claim to being the longest unventilated road tunnel in Europe.

3. A58(M) inner ring road

The geographical coordinates of Leeds are latitude: 534747 N; longitude: 13252 W. The elevation above sea level is 50 m = 164 ft.

4. Geographical coordinates

When Sting was a student he worked for one summer at Hunslet in a frozen pea factory. "I worked seven days a week, 12-hour shifts, to save up for a guitar - the rest is history," he recalled.

5. Sting

Leeds City Station has 17 platforms. Opened in 1938 and has been rebuilt twice in 1967 and 2002.

6. Leeds City Station

