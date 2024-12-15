16 of the best photos take you around Leeds in 1935

1. Leeds in 1935
This view looks along Eastgate towards Vicar Lane and The Headrow in May 1935. Street lamps stand on traffic islands and stretch off into the distance. The building at the right is the Kingston Unity friendly society headquarters. To the far right is D Smith's Boat repairing depot. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1935
A bird's eye view of Leeds Maternity Hospital in June 1935. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1935
A view looking up Kirkgate from junction of Wharf Street. two men chat underneath railway bridge. On other side of road on corner of Wharf Street is L.Vaux wholesaler. Train timetables and details of excursions are posted on wall under bridge. Photograph shows a busy street with cars and a tram. Signs for Walkers drapers and William Brotherton and son can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1935
Brick built houses on Mason Street in state of decay, with broken windows, worn steps and uneven paving. Street ends in brick wall, over looked by building of former Brunswick Brewery. Row of outside lavatories face down the street. Babies pram in road. Child on left. Right, people in doorways, man stands next to a barrow, made from two pram wheels and a wooden box with two handles. Two large wooden trapdoors in pavement Pictured in August 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1935
The original Midland Railway's Queen's Hotel and Wellington Station, later known as City Station on Wellington Street. Cars, a pedestrian, tramlines and a streetlamp are in the foreground on New Station Road. An advertisement for Guinness is in the background. The picture has been amended to shows the proposed Queens Hotel. Pictured in March 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1935
An aerial view of the Brotherton Library, The University of Leeds, Emmanuel Church and Woodhouse Lane in June 1935. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.