16 of the best photos take you around Leeds in 1935

4 . Leeds in 1935

Brick built houses on Mason Street in state of decay, with broken windows, worn steps and uneven paving. Street ends in brick wall, over looked by building of former Brunswick Brewery. Row of outside lavatories face down the street. Babies pram in road. Child on left. Right, people in doorways, man stands next to a barrow, made from two pram wheels and a wooden box with two handles. Two large wooden trapdoors in pavement Pictured in August 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net