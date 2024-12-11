This gallery features local landmarks as well as street scenes and well known shops as well as some intriguing aerial shots of the community. Some have been plucked from the YEP archive while others are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.. READ MORE: 10 halcyon photos take you back to Harehills in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
16 nostalgic photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s
These photos are sure to evoke memories for those who grew up in and around Harehills during the 1980s.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.