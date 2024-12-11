16 nostalgic photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for those who grew up in and around Harehills during the 1980s.

These photos are sure to evoke memories for those who grew up in and around Harehills during the 1980s.

This gallery features local landmarks as well as street scenes and well known shops as well as some intriguing aerial shots of the community. Some have been plucked from the YEP archive while others are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

February 1988. In the top left corner is Stanley Road at the junction with Beckett Street and Harehills Road. The corner of Beckett Street Cemetery can be seen.

February 1988. In the top left corner is Stanley Road at the junction with Beckett Street and Harehills Road. The corner of Beckett Street Cemetery can be seen.

October 1983 and this view looks south-west along Cowper Road. Cowper Mount runs across in the foreground. Railings on the far right surround Harehills Conservative Club which faces onto Harehills Lane.

October 1983 and this view looks south-west along Cowper Road. Cowper Mount runs across in the foreground. Railings on the far right surround Harehills Conservative Club which faces onto Harehills Lane.

Harehills Lane showing a row of shops in March 1982. These include Tyme Style Jewellers, Anglia Building Society and Paul, hair stylist. The junction with Nowell View is on the right.

Harehills Lane showing a row of shops in March 1982. These include Tyme Style Jewellers, Anglia Building Society and Paul, hair stylist. The junction with Nowell View is on the right.

May 1984. The former Ashley Road Methodist Church which had been recently used as a furniture warehouse. The damage is thought to have been caused by a fire and the building had to be demolished.

May 1984. The former Ashley Road Methodist Church which had been recently used as a furniture warehouse. The damage is thought to have been caused by a fire and the building had to be demolished.

April 1980. A wholesale clothing warehouse on Roundhay Road. The front is boarded up and there are advertising hoardings on the upper floor. St. Aidan's Church is on the left with Elford Place leading off.

April 1980. A wholesale clothing warehouse on Roundhay Road. The front is boarded up and there are advertising hoardings on the upper floor. St. Aidan's Church is on the left with Elford Place leading off.

Roundhay Road in April 1980 featuring Bobby Superstore, English and Indian provisions. Next door is Bobby Sweet Centre and Kebab House

Roundhay Road in April 1980 featuring Bobby Superstore, English and Indian provisions. Next door is Bobby Sweet Centre and Kebab House

