16 lavish photos take you back to Little London in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:51 BST

This gallery starts with a v for victory.

The Victory Picture Palace is the feature focus of this photo gallery which turns back the clock to showcase life around Little London in the 1950s. Cinema historians give the exact opening date of the movie theatre on Camp Road as August 16, 1920. It closed in January 1959 just under a year after this image was taken. The adjacent building to the right was the Victory Halls, at this time it was Sassoons tailoring factoring. Enjoy these photo gems, published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, showcasing life around the suburb during a decade of change. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The junction with Crawford Street is on the left, then on Camp Road is the Victory Cinema. It was built in 1920, opening on August 16, it was at the time called the Victory Picture Palace. The cinema closed in 1959.

1. Little London in the 1950s

The junction with Crawford Street is on the left, then on Camp Road is the Victory Cinema. It was built in 1920, opening on August 16, it was at the time called the Victory Picture Palace. The cinema closed in 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Metz Place off Camp Road pictured in July 1958.

2. Little London in the 1950s

Metz Place off Camp Road pictured in July 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The Methodist Church on Brunswick Street pictured in August 1950.

3. Little London in the 1950s

The Methodist Church on Brunswick Street pictured in August 1950. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Looking across Oatland Street, Warrender Street is on the left. Patti Street is partly seen, then number 43 Warrender Street. Moving right are 45, 47, then the corner with Oatland Street. Pictured in July 1958.

4. Little London in the 1950s

Looking across Oatland Street, Warrender Street is on the left. Patti Street is partly seen, then number 43 Warrender Street. Moving right are 45, 47, then the corner with Oatland Street. Pictured in July 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Woerth Street is at the end of the row, with building which fronts onto Alfred Cross Street. Pictured in July 1958.

5. Little London in the 1950s

Woerth Street is at the end of the row, with building which fronts onto Alfred Cross Street. Pictured in July 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Part of Oatland Avenue, showing the gardens between the houses this formed the short length of the avenue, which was 'L' shaped. These were through houses, the row to the right faced onto Camp Road (Oatland Lane). The stone pillars which once would have supported gates are topped with distinctive stone heads.

6. Little London in the 1950s

Part of Oatland Avenue, showing the gardens between the houses this formed the short length of the avenue, which was 'L' shaped. These were through houses, the row to the right faced onto Camp Road (Oatland Lane). The stone pillars which once would have supported gates are topped with distinctive stone heads. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice