16 lavish photos take you back to Little London in the 1950s

The Victory Picture Palace is the feature focus of this photo gallery which turns back the clock to showcase life around Little London in the 1950s. Cinema historians give the exact opening date of the movie theatre on Camp Road as August 16, 1920. It closed in January 1959 just under a year after this image was taken. The adjacent building to the right was the Victory Halls, at this time it was Sassoons tailoring factoring. Enjoy these photo gems, published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, showcasing life around the suburb during a decade of change.