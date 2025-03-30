15 rapturous photos take you back to Roundhay in the 1930s

5 . Roundhay in the 1930s

Three trams at the Roundhay Park tram stop on Princes Avenue in July 1934. The tram in the distance to the left is number 147. In the centre, tram number 394 is on route 4 with the destination shown as Kirkstall Abbey. Tram number 154 is to the right, this tram is travelling to Beeston on route 5 via Beeston Road. Trams are decorated with adverts for Melbourne Ales. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net