15 historic photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1928

1928 was the year Britain's first permanent set of traffic lights were installed and the chosen location? The junction of Bond Street and Park Row in Leeds city centre. The photo is one of 15 charting a year in the life of the city centre. It was also a 12 months which featured the city centre spruced up for Civic Week, a city-wide programme of events including young people's rallies, open days at industrial premises, schools and colleges and municipal departments, and processions through the city centre. Banners and bunting were draped across the streets and the flags of European countries were hung outside buildings. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Astonishing photos of Leeds city centre during the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre in 1928
Britain's first permanent set of traffic lights were installed at the junction of Bond Street and Park Row. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre in 1928
Virginia Street Mills and Forge pictured in September 1928. The demolition of the mill is taking place. The gates on the left have sign for Mencher and Son rag merchants who had operated a business from here. On the right Cross Virginia Street can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1928
Boar Lane in March 1928. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre in 1928
Calverley Street in October 1928. On the extreme left are the Municipal Buildings, which is now the Central Library. The Leeds Permanent Building Society block was demolished, then cleared land created the Victoria Gardens in front of the library and the Garden of Rest for the war memorial, and for the Headrow to be widened. The narrowness of what was Park Lane is clearly shown. This view looks down the Headrow towards Briggate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre in 1928
A view looking on to Alexander Street from Park Lane. Whartons Hotel can be seen on left with Pitman's Business School on right. Pictured in October 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in 1928
Looking from The Headrow on to the junction with Cookridge Street, Park Lane and Park Row. Isaac Pitman school of business and secretarial practices can be seen on the left. Pictured in October 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net