15 historic photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1928

1928 was the year Britain's first permanent set of traffic lights were installed and the chosen location? The junction of Bond Street and Park Row in Leeds city centre. The photo is one of 15 charting a year in the life of the city centre. It was also a 12 months which featured the city centre spruced up for Civic Week, a city-wide programme of events including young people's rallies, open days at industrial premises, schools and colleges and municipal departments, and processions through the city centre. Banners and bunting were draped across the streets and the flags of European countries were hung outside buildings. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.