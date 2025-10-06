We asked our readers which restaurants from the past they would love to bring back to the present day. Cindy Ritson said: "Get Stuffed down an alley opposite the Town Hall. Len Cohen owned it. Brilliant Bistro and probably the first in Leeds." placeholder image
14 restaurants our readers wish they could bring back to Leeds from decades past

Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:16 BST

We asked our readers which restaurants from decades past they wish would reopen here in Leeds in the present day.

Leeds has a great food scene and we are spoiled for choice when it comes to great restaurants but we wanted to reminisce about some of the eateries that are sadly no longer with us.

We asked our readers to share their memories of their favourite restaurants from the past in and around Leeds.

Our readers did not disappoint, they gave us tonnes of great suggestions from La Grillade, Da Mario to The Milano.

Readers shared their memories of birthday meals, anniversary occasions and of course their favourite dishes - click through this article to see where they recommended.

Chris Heap said: "La Grillade best chateaubriand ever! "Our wedding reception there over 20 years ago was fantastic!" Roz Withasmile said: "La Grillade ... fantastic steak and frites."

1. La Grillade

Chris Heap said: "La Grillade best chateaubriand ever! "Our wedding reception there over 20 years ago was fantastic!" Roz Withasmile said: "La Grillade ... fantastic steak and frites." | Steve Riding

Parminder Singh said: "Giorgios in Headingley, nice food and competitive and homely, good friendly staff."

2. Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano

Parminder Singh said: "Giorgios in Headingley, nice food and competitive and homely, good friendly staff." | National World Resell

Maggie Gedge said: "Da Mario's , bottom of the The Headrow, Fabulous staff and pizzas loved their dessert trolley."

3. Da Mario

Maggie Gedge said: "Da Mario's , bottom of the The Headrow, Fabulous staff and pizzas loved their dessert trolley." | Da Mario, the Headrow, Leeds...28th May 2012..Picture by Simon Hulme

Craig Tipton said: "Many a works night out ended in the Bombay Brasserie, Bradford back in the late 80's early 90's."

4. Bombay Brasserie

Craig Tipton said: "Many a works night out ended in the Bombay Brasserie, Bradford back in the late 80's early 90's." | Johnston Press

Julie Muddiman said: "The Milano which was in Oakwood. They did the most delicious Steak Diane!"

5. The Milano

Julie Muddiman said: "The Milano which was in Oakwood. They did the most delicious Steak Diane!" | Johnston Press

Jane Gilroy said: "The Corner Cafe, Sheepscar, is an amazing curry house."

6. The Corner Cafe

Jane Gilroy said: "The Corner Cafe, Sheepscar, is an amazing curry house." | Tony Johnson

