Leeds has a great food scene and we are spoiled for choice when it comes to great restaurants but we wanted to reminisce about some of the eateries that are sadly no longer with us.

We asked our readers to share their memories of their favourite restaurants from the past in and around Leeds.

Our readers did not disappoint, they gave us tonnes of great suggestions from La Grillade, Da Mario to The Milano.

Readers shared their memories of birthday meals, anniversary occasions and of course their favourite dishes - click through this article to see where they recommended.

1 . La Grillade Chris Heap said: "La Grillade best chateaubriand ever! "Our wedding reception there over 20 years ago was fantastic!" Roz Withasmile said: "La Grillade ... fantastic steak and frites."

2 . Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano Parminder Singh said: "Giorgios in Headingley, nice food and competitive and homely, good friendly staff."

3 . Da Mario Maggie Gedge said: "Da Mario's , bottom of the The Headrow, Fabulous staff and pizzas loved their dessert trolley."

4 . Bombay Brasserie Craig Tipton said: "Many a works night out ended in the Bombay Brasserie, Bradford back in the late 80's early 90's."

5 . The Milano Julie Muddiman said: "The Milano which was in Oakwood. They did the most delicious Steak Diane!"

6 . The Corner Cafe Jane Gilroy said: "The Corner Cafe, Sheepscar, is an amazing curry house."