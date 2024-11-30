14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1956

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

All aboard for this trip down memory lane celebrating a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1950s.

These wonderful photos transport you back to 1956, a year where an era of trams trundling down the tracks around the city was coming to the end of the line. It was a 12 months which featured trams making their last journey on well travelled routes and the last time the lines would be cleaned by an army of workers. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Tram number 214 travelling alone on Bishopgate Street in Leeds city centre in March 1956.

1. Leeds city centre

Tram number 214 travelling alone on Bishopgate Street in Leeds city centre in March 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Boar Lane in March 1956 showing Holy Trinity Church and J. Jones, Furriers. The road has tram tracks and overhead power lines. Cars and vans travel along the road, people walk on the pavement. A large advertisement for Schweppes Table Water is visible in the distance.

2. Leeds city centre

Boar Lane in March 1956 showing Holy Trinity Church and J. Jones, Furriers. The road has tram tracks and overhead power lines. Cars and vans travel along the road, people walk on the pavement. A large advertisement for Schweppes Table Water is visible in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An elevated view of Boar Lane, showing Holy Trinity Church on the left and J. Jones, furriers, on the right. This building has the name Trinity House on a plaque on the roof corner; whether the building originally had any connection to Holy Trinity Church, or was just so named because it was next to it, is unclear at present.

3. Leeds city centre

An elevated view of Boar Lane, showing Holy Trinity Church on the left and J. Jones, furriers, on the right. This building has the name Trinity House on a plaque on the roof corner; whether the building originally had any connection to Holy Trinity Church, or was just so named because it was next to it, is unclear at present. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Park Square, North in May 1956. The city centre road was once the home of Margaret, the daughter of Matthew Murray, and her husband Richard Jackson. Matthew Murray founded the firm of Fenton, Murray and Jackson but due to bankruptcy of the firm an auction was held in the June of 1844 advertising the sale of "the rare and costly furniture and household effects" of number 35 Park Square.

4. Leeds in 1956

Park Square, North in May 1956. The city centre road was once the home of Margaret, the daughter of Matthew Murray, and her husband Richard Jackson. Matthew Murray founded the firm of Fenton, Murray and Jackson but due to bankruptcy of the firm an auction was held in the June of 1844 advertising the sale of "the rare and costly furniture and household effects" of number 35 Park Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The last car from the city centre on route 16 to New Inn, Wortley in July 1956.

5. Leeds city centre

The last car from the city centre on route 16 to New Inn, Wortley in July 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Lady Lane at corner with Templar Lane in June 1956. The premises of Hoover Ltd. are visible next to Alexandre Ltd. tailors. Scaffolding on the left. Sharp and Thomas house furnishers visible on Vicar Lane in the background.

6. Leeds city centre

Lady Lane at corner with Templar Lane in June 1956. The premises of Hoover Ltd. are visible next to Alexandre Ltd. tailors. Scaffolding on the left. Sharp and Thomas house furnishers visible on Vicar Lane in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

