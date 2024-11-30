14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1956

3 . Leeds city centre

An elevated view of Boar Lane, showing Holy Trinity Church on the left and J. Jones, furriers, on the right. This building has the name Trinity House on a plaque on the roof corner; whether the building originally had any connection to Holy Trinity Church, or was just so named because it was next to it, is unclear at present. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net