These wonderful photos transport you back to 1956, a year where an era of trams trundling down the tracks around the city was coming to the end of the line. It was a 12 months which featured trams making their last journey on well travelled routes and the last time the lines would be cleaned by an army of workers. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1956
All aboard for this trip down memory lane celebrating a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1950s.
