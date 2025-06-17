14 memorable photos telling story of the 90s, from Britpop to cyber pets craze

6 . Girl Power

Britpop may have defined the 90s but the Spice Girls were the decade's biggest pop phenomenon, with their 'girl power' mantra inspiring a new generation of youngsters. They were formed in 1994 and their debut single, Wannabe, rocketed to number one two years later. As well as their infectious pop anthems and positive message of female empowerment, part of the appeal was that everyone could identify with one of the quintet, be it Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty (Melanie C), Baby (Emma Bunton), Ginger (Geri Halliwell) or Posh (Victoria Beckham). They have sold more than 100 records worldwide, making them the best selling female group in history. This fantastic photo of the pop icons was taken backstage at the 1997 Brit Awards. | Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images Photo: Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images