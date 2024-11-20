4 . Allerton Grange School

Milk row pupils from Allerton Grange School took their protest to Leeds City Council in February 1982. The deputation was led by Ivor Rowlands (pictured) who put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of milk, on sale in the school's cafeteria at 10p. They claimed council chiefs made a 60 per cent profit on each bottle. | YPN Photo: YPN