14 photos of Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1980s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who went to school in the 1980s.

This gallery also features photos of students at colleges in the city during a decade of change. The photos focus on schools - both primary and secondary - across Leeds who were making the news headlines at the time. Is your school or college featured from back in the day?

Enjoy these photo memories of schools making the news in the 1980s.

1. 1980s Leeds school memories

Enjoy these photo memories of schools making the news in the 1980s. | YPN Photo: YPN

November 1983 and pictured are pupils and staff at Allerton Grange School who took park in a sponsored run around the old Ridings of Yorkshire, raising £6,000 to be shared with St Gemma's Hospice and the school mini bus fund.

2. Allerton Grange School

November 1983 and pictured are pupils and staff at Allerton Grange School who took park in a sponsored run around the old Ridings of Yorkshire, raising £6,000 to be shared with St Gemma's Hospice and the school mini bus fund. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you go here back in the day? The City of Leeds School at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Rossington Street in November 1981.

3. City of Leeds

Do you go here back in the day? The City of Leeds School at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Rossington Street in November 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Milk row pupils from Allerton Grange School took their protest to Leeds City Council in February 1982. The deputation was led by Ivor Rowlands (pictured) who put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of milk, on sale in the school's cafeteria at 10p. They claimed council chiefs made a 60 per cent profit on each bottle.

4. Allerton Grange School

Milk row pupils from Allerton Grange School took their protest to Leeds City Council in February 1982. The deputation was led by Ivor Rowlands (pictured) who put their case for a reduction in the price of a third of milk, on sale in the school's cafeteria at 10p. They claimed council chiefs made a 60 per cent profit on each bottle. | YPN Photo: YPN

Putting the finishing touches to three sci-fi colour panels on the walls of Belle Isle Middle School in August 1986. Pictured are Nichola Addinall, Jamie Ross, Claire Marshall, Nadine Morley, Charlene Morley, Shane Barker and Glen Ross.

5. Belle Isle Middle School

Putting the finishing touches to three sci-fi colour panels on the walls of Belle Isle Middle School in August 1986. Pictured are Nichola Addinall, Jamie Ross, Claire Marshall, Nadine Morley, Charlene Morley, Shane Barker and Glen Ross. | YPN Photo: YPN

Students from Leeds College of Music sounded a note of protest in March 1985 when the wind ensemble put on a lunchtime performance. They were reacting to reports, which Leeds City Council had denied, that there were plans to rehouse the college when responsibility for it transferred from Leeds Education Authority to Leeds City Council's Leisure Services.

6. Leeds College of Music

Students from Leeds College of Music sounded a note of protest in March 1985 when the wind ensemble put on a lunchtime performance. They were reacting to reports, which Leeds City Council had denied, that there were plans to rehouse the college when responsibility for it transferred from Leeds Education Authority to Leeds City Council's Leisure Services. | YPN Photo: YPN

Related topics:Leeds
