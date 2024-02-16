1. Woodhouse Moor is ideal for a walk, but the grounds do hide a rather less idyllic view just below the surface. The large mound on the moor actually hides an abandoned air raid shelter from World War Two.
2. When Leeds rose to the royal occasion
It sounds almost too silly to be true but in October 1894 the citizens of Leeds decided to build an archway made of bread to mark a royal visit. It spanned the width of Commercial Street near its junction with Briggate. Photo: YPN
3. Jenny White's hole
A flight of steps that led directly into the River Aire from The Calls were known for years as 'Jenny White's Hole'. Legend has it that Jenny, devastated when her husband left her, walked straight into the river where she drowned. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Fault line
The LC Miall Building at the University of Leeds sits directly above the fault line on the earth's crust. To counter the possibility of subsidence, the building had to be designed with a cellular basement structure as a precaution. Photo: YPN
5. Jimi Hendrix
A converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton was the proud host of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix in 1967. The poorly attended gig at the International Club won't go down as Hendrix's finest, the next one in Ilkley proved a hit. Photo: YPN
The lions outside Leeds Town Hall is the subject of a tale with different versions. One version is that if the bell ever struck 13, the lions would come to life and go on a killing spree around the city. Photo: YPN