Leeds may not have a tram system in place like many UK cities, but the city does have a hidden subway system. Built in 1903, a network of subway tunnels were constructed under York Street.

14 intriguing Leeds urban legends

Leeds is brimming with hidden secrets, tall tales and urban myths.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Here are a selection of some of the strangest, creepiest and most intriguing urban legends that have circulated among city folk down the decades.

Abandoned air raid shelter

1. Woodhouse Moor is ideal for a walk, but the grounds do hide a rather less idyllic view just below the surface. The large mound on the moor actually hides an abandoned air raid shelter from World War Two.

Abandoned air raid shelter Photo: YPN

It sounds almost too silly to be true but in October 1894 the citizens of Leeds decided to build an archway made of bread to mark a royal visit. It spanned the width of Commercial Street near its junction with Briggate.

2. When Leeds rose to the royal occasion

It sounds almost too silly to be true but in October 1894 the citizens of Leeds decided to build an archway made of bread to mark a royal visit. It spanned the width of Commercial Street near its junction with Briggate.

A flight of steps that led directly into the River Aire from The Calls were known for years as 'Jenny White's Hole'. Legend has it that Jenny, devastated when her husband left her, walked straight into the river where she drowned.

3. Jenny White's hole

A flight of steps that led directly into the River Aire from The Calls were known for years as 'Jenny White's Hole'. Legend has it that Jenny, devastated when her husband left her, walked straight into the river where she drowned.

The LC Miall Building at the University of Leeds sits directly above the fault line on the earth's crust. To counter the possibility of subsidence, the building had to be designed with a cellular basement structure as a precaution.

4. Fault line

The LC Miall Building at the University of Leeds sits directly above the fault line on the earth's crust. To counter the possibility of subsidence, the building had to be designed with a cellular basement structure as a precaution.

A converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton was the proud host of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix in 1967. The poorly attended gig at the International Club won't go down as Hendrix's finest, the next one in Ilkley proved a hit.

5. Jimi Hendrix

A converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton was the proud host of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix in 1967. The poorly attended gig at the International Club won't go down as Hendrix's finest, the next one in Ilkley proved a hit.

The lions outside Leeds Town Hall is the subject of a tale with different versions. One version is that if the bell ever struck 13, the lions would come to life and go on a killing spree around the city.

6. YPN

The lions outside Leeds Town Hall is the subject of a tale with different versions. One version is that if the bell ever struck 13, the lions would come to life and go on a killing spree around the city.

